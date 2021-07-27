Ethiopia : Tigray and Afar; #Oduu_Ammee

July 27, 2021

Ethiopia : Tigray and Afar


Ethiopia: WFP Plane Crash Lands #ETHIOPIA #TIGRAY

Desperate and fearful, Eritrean refugees flee war-hit Tigray | AFP

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.