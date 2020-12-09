Ethiopian Authorities Reject Outside, Independent Investigation on Massacres

AddisFortune.news | December 8, 2020

blank
Redwan Hussien, Spokesperson for the state of emergency task force.

Ethiopian authorities have resisted giving in to growing international pressure to allow outside independent investigations of the massacres that have taken place in Mai-Kadra in Tigray Regional State and across other parts of the country. They insist that outside investigations can only take place in the event that Ethiopia’s government fails to do so.

“None are more concerned for the Ethiopian people than the Ethiopian government,” Redwan Hussien, spokesperson for the state of emergency task force, told the media in a press briefing held today at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Menelik II Avenue.

Following the onset of armed conflict in Tigray in early November, over 600 people were reported to have been killed in the town of Mai-Kadra, which borders Sudan, according to findings by the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission (EHRC). Claims from different sides of the conflict to the responsible body have been difficult to confirm due to the communication blackout that has been in place since the conflict broke out on November 3. There was no access to the media, as international aid and humanitarian organizations continue urging for unfettered access. Calls for impartial investigations have followed the reports of killings in the region, with the latest coming from the EU Crisis Commissioner, Janez Lenarcic, after his visit to the Um Raquba refugee camp in Sudan. The camp hosts over 10,000 Ethiopian refugees who have fled the country.

“The investigation that is being undertaken by the government will be up to international and national standards,” said Redwan.

He has pledged to bring the perpetrators to justice based on the findings of the investigations the administration carries out, and documents, photos, and testimonials will be open for verification afterwards. Leaders of Tigray Regional State, who had their leaders and forces withdrawn from towns and cities including Meqelle, say they welcome international investigations. However, the federal government has outlawed the TPLF as a legitimate governing party of the Regional State, hence its process of installing a provisional administration.

“Media outlets will be given access once the interim government is well established to explain and guide the situation there,” said Redwan. “There will be personnel to give accurate information.”

With the media blackout, reports from refugees in Sudan portray a grim picture of the human toll on the population that is caught up in the crossfire. Electric power, water, telecommunications and road access remain closed in the region. No less than 1.8 million people were in need of emergency food assistance even before the outbreak of the war, according to federal authorities.

However, close to 250,000 people have received food and non-foods item across major sites in the Regional State, according to Mitiku Kassa, Commissioner of the National Disaster & Risk Management Commission, who was also present at the press briefing.

Wheat, pulses, edible oil and special food for children under five and lactating women are some of the items provided to the population in need, Mitiku disclosed.

Previous articleAmhara Colonial Resurrection and Overriding Challenges

Gaalamootni Habashaa Waraana Sobaan Boo’aniif Argatan

Afaan Oromoo Admin - 0
Gaalamootni Habashaa Waraana Sobaan Boo’aniif Argatan Damee Boruu: Muddee 02/2020 Gaafa diraamaa sobaan Amhaarri Gulisoo keessatti gurmuun aajjefame jedhamee waraanaaf mana maree uummata yaroon isaa...
Read more

Oromo Scholars and Professionals Letter To Members of the United Nations Security Council.

Afaan Oromoo Falmataa - 0
November 24, 2020 From:  Oromo Scholars and Professionals To:      Members of the United Nations Security Council (UN SC), 2020/2021 C/o    Her Excellency Inga Rhonda King.    ...
Read more

Similar Articles

Comments

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

MOST POPULAR

Afaan Oromoo

BBC Afaan Oromoo: ODUU Owwituu, Amajjii 27, 2020

Admin - 0
BBC Afaan Oromoo: ODUU Owwituu, Amajjii 27, 2020
Read more
Afaan Oromoo

21 million Chinese died of coronavirus – US intelligence officials intercept data

Admin - 1
21 million Chinese died of coronavirus – US intelligence officials intercept data By James Alami (Web Archive) -- A new data intercepted by the United States...
Read more
Afaan Oromoo

OMN: ODUU GALGALAA (GURRAANDHALA 20, 2020)

Admin - 0
OMN: ODUU GALGALAA (GURRAANDHALA 20, 2020)
Read more
Afaan Oromoo

New Book: የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) in pdf

Admin - 6
Book: የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) in PDF Via Aba Orma, September 3, 2019 የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) Author: Mudhin Siraj Pages: 152 Language: Amharic Year: July 2019 To...
Read more
English

Ethnic cleansing continued in Oromia Regional State by Abiy Ahmed

Admin - 14
Ethnic cleansing continued in Oromia Regional State by Ethiopian government lead by Dr. Abiy Ahmed, Prime Minister of Ethiopia July 10, 2020 The Right Honourable Justin...
Read more

© Ayyaantuu 2020. Disclaimer: All views expressed on this site are opinion of authors and ayyaantuu is not responsible for the content.

Quick Links

Must Read

Afaan Oromoo

Ethiopian Authorities Reject Outside, Independent Investigation on Massacres

Falmataa - 0
Ethiopian Authorities Reject Outside, Independent Investigation on Massacres AddisFortune.news | December 8, 2020 Ethiopian authorities have resisted giving in to growing international pressure to allow outside...
View Post
English

Amhara Colonial Resurrection and Overriding Challenges

Admin - 2
Amhara Colonial Resurrection and Overriding Challenges By Ibrahim Hassan Gagale, December 8, 2020 The Abyssinians, who invaded from far North of Ethiopia and annexed Cushitic lands...
View Post
Afaan Oromoo

Baratoonni Oromoo Hin Gowwoomnaa yoo Jiraattan Barattu

Admin - 1
Baratoonni Oromoo Hin Gowwoomnaa yoo Jiraattan Barattu Damee Boruu: Muddee 07/2020 Aarsaan baratonni Oromoo Bilisummaa Uummata Oromoof gochaa turanii fi jiran bifa kamiin iyyuu madalame kan...
View Post
Afaan Oromoo

GMN: Oduu Mudde 06, 2020

Falmataa - 0
https://youtu.be/r27_WCfPk6o
View Post

Popular Articles

Afaan Oromoo

BBC Afaan Oromoo: ODUU Owwituu, Amajjii 27, 2020

Admin - 0
BBC Afaan Oromoo: ODUU Owwituu, Amajjii 27, 2020
View Post
Afaan Oromoo

21 million Chinese died of coronavirus – US intelligence officials intercept data

Admin - 1
21 million Chinese died of coronavirus – US intelligence officials intercept data By James Alami (Web Archive) -- A new data intercepted by the United States...
View Post
Afaan Oromoo

OMN: ODUU GALGALAA (GURRAANDHALA 20, 2020)

Admin - 0
OMN: ODUU GALGALAA (GURRAANDHALA 20, 2020)
View Post
MORE STORIES
Amhara Colonial

Amhara Colonial Resurrection and Overriding Challenges

Admin - 2