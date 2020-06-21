Fiilmii Jiinsii fi Marxoo Aadaa Oromoo Karrayyuu dookimatarii fiilmii Afaan Oromoo badhaasota idil

Fiilmii Jiinsiifi Marxoo jedhurratti

Sagantaa keenya har’aarratti nama dookimatarii fiilmii Afaan Oromoo badhaasota idil-adunyaa mo’ateefi afaanota adunyaa gurguddootti hiikame keessatti hirmaate qabanneerra.

#ልዩ_ምስጋና #ለነ_ኢሳት
#ለኢትዮ 360
From Sidama people
Your fire has made our struggle with our struggle. There was no sand that made us strong like you. Your insult and insult has helped us build a media that we hear our voice. The anger that says why we are sleeping till today has passed away. The hatred that you have done on us, protect our unity and protect us from the struggle that we started.
He has made us married. There was a lot of hatred and hatred to fight the people and fight the people.

Today we are on the light of our victory and we are on the light of our victory. In this opportunity, your current music was lovely. Let’s go!

It was a lot of crying.

