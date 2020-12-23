Gaazexeessaa, Artiistii fi qorataan guddina Afaan Oromoo Ibraahiim Haji Aliin boqate

Ibrahim Haji
Ibraahiim Haji Aliin Hagayya 2020 eegalee dhukkubsachaa kan ture yoo ta’u, hamma eda lubbuun isaa dabartutti wallaansa argachaa tureera.

Ibraahiim Haji Aliin weellisaa, barreessaa walaloo fi qopheessaa yeedaloo, qindeessaa muuziqaa albamootaa fi sirboota qeenxee hedduu, xiinxalaa ispoortii, gaazexeessaa, hayyuu waaltina afaan Oromooti.

Sirni awwaalchaa isaa har’a waaree booda sa’aa 3:00tti magaalaa Finfinnee Kolfee iddoo awwaalcha Muusliimaatti raawwatama.

Ibraahiim ogeessaa muuziqaa meeshalee muuziqaa gosa 4 taphachuu danda’udha.

Ibraahiim Haji Aliin bara 1975 Gaazexaan Bariisaa yoo hundeeffamu, namoota hundeessitoota keessaa tokko ture.

Maatii fi firoota isaa akkasuma wayillan isaaf jajabina hawwaa!

Addis Standard: Ibrahim Haji Ali, Journalist, linguist, singer, songwriter, & guitarist, has passed away while receiving medical treatment. Ibrahim was admitted to St. Teklehaimenot hospital in Addis Abeba as of August this year.

Among his stellar legacies, Ibrahim was one of the few founders of the second generation of the famous Afaan Oromo music band Afraan Qaallo in mid 1970s along with giants of Oromo music such as Ali Birra, and Abdu Shikur. He was well known for his single “Askoottu asin jira.”

In addition to his career as a journalist and musician, Ibrahim has also contributed immensely to the study and development of Afaan Oromo language until recently. He was also one of the first journalists to join FanaBC’s Afaan Oromo broadcasting service launched in 1994 where he was producing the segment. He was also one of the founders of “Barissa” Newspaper, the first newspaper published in Afaan Oromo using the Ge’ez alphabet, which was first published circa 1976.

Ibrahim will be laid to rest this afternoon at the Muslim cemetery in Kolfe Keranio.

R.I.P

Editor’s note: this post is corrected to indicate that Mohammed Tawil wasn’t one of the founders of Afraan Qaallo. He joined the band at later stage.



