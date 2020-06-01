Gabaasa Amnesty International llaalchise Iccitiin Mootummaa Ashaagiree

Justice for Mohammed Amiin; Demonstration in Wallo – May 28, 2020
Justice for Mohammed Amiin; Demonstration in Wallo - May 28, 2020
Haala Yeroo Irratti Marii Dr. Bantii Ujuuloo fii Ob. Jamaal Ganamoo
Haala Yeroo Irratti Marii Dr Bantii Ujuuloo fii Obboo Jamaal Ganamoo waliin godhame ICCITII dhibeen coronaa manneen hidhaa keessati ummata gaaga'aa jiru, roorroo guutu Oromiyaa...
