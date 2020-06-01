Gabaasa Amnesty International llaalchise Iccitiin Mootummaa Ashaagiree Guddaan Harka Nu Seene.

Afaan Oromoo
Justice for Mohammed Amiin; Demonstration in Wallo - May 28, 2020
Haala Yeroo Irratti Marii Dr. Bantii Ujuuloo fii Ob. Jamaal Ganamoo

Afaan Oromoo
Haala Yeroo Irratti Marii Dr Bantii Ujuuloo fii Obboo Jamaal Ganamoo waliin godhame ICCITII dhibeen coronaa manneen hidhaa keessati ummata gaaga'aa jiru, roorroo guutu Oromiyaa...
Bill and Melinda Gates say Trump's halting of WHO funding is dangerous

Afaan Oromoo
Bill and Melinda Gates say Trump's halting of WHO funding is dangerous and 'does not make any sense' as the philanthropists pledge an extra...

Bill Gates on how to fight future pandemics

English
Bill Gates on how to fight future pandemics The coronavirus will hasten three big medical breakthroughs. That is just a start By Bill Gates, Apr 23rd...

U.N. Chief Warns Authoritarians Are Weaponizing Pandemic to Subvert Human Rights

English
U.N. Chief Warns Authoritarians Are Weaponizing Pandemic to Subvert Human Rights At the United Nations, Secretary-General António Guterres warned Wednesday that authoritarian governments are exploiting...

Afaan Oromoo

Gabaasa Amnesty International llaalchise Iccitiin Mootummaa Ashaagiree

Gabaasa Amnesty International llaalchise Iccitiin Mootummaa Ashaagiree Guddaan Harka Nu Seene.
English

Dr. Fido Tadesse Ebba's Medical Expenses

Dr. Fido Tadesse Ebba's Medical Expenses Dr. Fido Tadesse Ebba was born and raised in Guduruu village, Qote Genasii, Najoo, Western Wallaga, Oromia. He attended...
Human Rights

Ethiopia: Rape, extrajudicial executions, homes set alight in security operations in Amhara and Oromia

Ethiopia: Rape, extrajudicial executions, homes set alight in security operations in Amhara and Oromia Download full document (Amnesty International) -- Ethiopian security forces committed horrendous human...
Afaan Oromoo

Qerroo Kombolcha Gaaffii Ummatta kheenyaa Mirga Abbaa biyyummaa Qabu

Qerroo Kombolcha (Hararge) Gaaffii Ummatta kheenyaa Mirga Abbaa biyyummaa Qabu Hiriiraa mormi, Caamsaa 31, 2020, magaala Kombolchaatti ta'e
Afaan Oromoo

Bill and Melinda Gates say Trump’s halting of WHO funding is dangerous

Bill and Melinda Gates say Trump's halting of WHO funding is dangerous and 'does not make any sense' as the philanthropists pledge an extra...
English

Bill Gates on how to fight future pandemics

Bill Gates on how to fight future pandemics The coronavirus will hasten three big medical breakthroughs. That is just a start By Bill Gates, Apr 23rd...
English

U.N. Chief Warns Authoritarians Are Weaponizing Pandemic to Subvert Human Rights

U.N. Chief Warns Authoritarians Are Weaponizing Pandemic to Subvert Human Rights At the United Nations, Secretary-General António Guterres warned Wednesday that authoritarian governments are exploiting...
