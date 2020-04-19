Gargaarsa Geggeessaa (Awwaalcha) Qabsa’aa fi Artist Guutuu Lammii

<div class="gfm-embed" data-url="https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-for-artist-gutu-bejji-funeral-service/widget/medium"></div><script defer src="https://www.gofundme.com/static/js/embed.js"></script>

Dear friends and family, we are very sad to inform you the passing away of our brother Gutu lemmi Bejj today April 18, 2020.

Gutu Lemmi Bejji is a dedicated public servant, activist, and one of Oromo artists who contributed a lot for the development of Oromo Arts, culture, and language. In addition to his artistic works as an Oromo musician, Gutu has served the Oromo people at different levels and different times. He served as Chairman of the Gada Band, Board member of Mecha Tulama Association when he was in Oromia. He was also one of those heroes who were determined to sacrifice their lives by voluntarily enlisting in Oromo Liberation Front military training during 1991 transition. After he came to the USA in 2004, he joined and served several Oromo institutions. To list some of his services, He served as Board member and Executive Secretary of the Oromo Community Organization of Washington DC and Metropolitan area from 2012- 2016. Elected again in 2019 as OCO Board member and has been serving the Oromo community until he admitted to Washington Hospital Center (WHC). He is also an active member of the USA based Mecha Tulama Association, OSA, and member of the Oromo Liberation Front political organization.

Mr. Gutu was first admitted to the WHC Emergency Room with the help of his Oromo colleagues on March 21, 2020. He has been at the Hospital since then and passed away today April 18, 2020.

Gutu is truly an exemplary public servant. He was always there whenever and wherever he was needed for help. Gutu had been struggling with some health issues in recent days, and had been hospitalized, but we didn’t realize that his hospitalization was this serious. It was truly a shock to hear that he was gone.

During this hard time, we ask all kind-hearted people and most importantly our Oromo nationals and institutions to please consider donating if you are able to do so. We are so very grateful for every donation during this difficult time.

Gutu’s big dream was to see a liberated Oromia and united Oromo people as he indicated in one of his freedom songs https://youtu.be/o7awFDNNhog