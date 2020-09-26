GMN: Oduu Oromiyaa Fulbaana 25, 2020.

Previous articleGaheen Hawaasaa fi qabsaa’otaa galateessamuu malee waakkatamuun hin malle

OLF Public Meeting On The Roadmap OLF Proposed For the Crises In Ethiopia

Afaan Oromoo Falmataa - 0
Topic of Meeting: The Roadmap OLF has Proposed for the ways out of the Constitutional Crises in Ethiopia that will also pave ways to...
Respecting self-determination could prove good governance model for Ethiopia’s Southern Nations

Afaan Oromoo Falmataa - 0
Respecting self-determination could prove good governance model for Ethiopia’s Southern Nations by Kulle Kursha The prevailing federal view is that many more regional states in southern Ethiopia...
