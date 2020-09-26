GMN: Oduu Oromiyaa Fulbaana 25, 2020.

OLF Public Meeting On The Roadmap OLF Proposed For the Crises In Ethiopia
Topic of Meeting: The Roadmap OLF has Proposed for the ways out of the Constitutional Crises in Ethiopia that will also pave ways to...
Respecting self-determination could prove good governance model for Ethiopia’s Southern Nations
Respecting self-determination could prove good governance model for Ethiopia’s Southern Nations by Kulle Kursha The prevailing federal view is that many more regional states in southern Ethiopia...
OMN: ODUU GALGALAA (GURRAANDHALA 20, 2020)
Ethnic cleansing continued in Oromia Regional State by Abiy Ahmed
Ethnic cleansing continued in Oromia Regional State by Ethiopian government lead by Dr. Abiy Ahmed, Prime Minister of Ethiopia July 10, 2020 The Right Honourable Justin...
New Book: የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) in pdf
Book: የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) in PDF Via Aba Orma, September 3, 2019 የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) Author: Mudhin Siraj Pages: 152 Language: Amharic Year: July 2019 To...
BBC Afaan Oromoo: ODUU Owwituu, Amajjii 27, 2020
BBC Afaan Oromoo: ODUU Owwituu, Amajjii 27, 2020
21 million Chinese died of coronavirus – US intelligence officials intercept data
21 million Chinese died of coronavirus – US intelligence officials intercept data By James Alami (Web Archive) -- A new data intercepted by the United States...