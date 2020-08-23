GMN: Waltajjii Marii Hawaasaa fi Sabootaa – Jarmayaa ABO Biyya Ambaa

GMN: Jaarmiyaa ABO Biyya Ambaatti Waltajjii Marii Hawaasaa fi Sabootaa Empaayera Itoophiyaa – Hagayya 22, 2020

OLF Public Meeting and Solidarity Forum With Representatives from Different Nations & Nationalities in Ethiopian Empire – August 22, 2020

OGF’s response to the article “The Oromo war against Ethiopian nationalists …”

Afaan Oromoo Falmataa - 2
Oromia Global Forum’s (OGF) response to the article “The Oromo war against Ethiopian nationalists and ethnic Amhara….”.  Analysis. By Gregory R. Copley, Editor, GIS/Defense...
SQBO: Obbo Jamaal Ganamooo haala yeroo fi adeemsa QBO irratti

Afaan Oromoo Falmataa - 0
Obbo Jamaal Ganamooo haala yeroo fi adeemsa Qabsoo Bilisummaa Oromoo irratti turtii HNN waliin taasisan. https://www.facebook.com/utubaa.lammii.127/posts/2794647317425459
English

Ethnic cleansing continued in Oromia Regional State by Abiy Ahmed

Admin - 12
Ethnic cleansing continued in Oromia Regional State by Ethiopian government lead by Dr. Abiy Ahmed, Prime Minister of Ethiopia July 10, 2020 The Right Honourable Justin...
Afaan Oromoo

OMN: ODUU GALGALAA (GURRAANDHALA 20, 2020)

Admin - 0
OMN: ODUU GALGALAA (GURRAANDHALA 20, 2020)
Afaan Oromoo

New Book: የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) in pdf

Admin - 4
Book: የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) in PDF Via Aba Orma, September 3, 2019 የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) Author: Mudhin Siraj Pages: 152 Language: Amharic Year: July 2019 To...
Amharic

PM Abiy Ahmed says African Americans live in the past

Admin - 9
PM Abiy Ahmed says African Americans live in the past In the first part of this video, Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali (Nobel Peace...
English

The Oromo Demand: The Removal of Statues of Menelik II

Admin - 4
The Oromo Demand: The Removal of Statues of Menelik II By Leenjiso Horo, July 5, 2020 Today in the United States of America, the statues of...
Afaan Oromoo

Eegdooti Warraaqsa Oromiyaa (EWO) Eenyu ?

Falmataa - 0
Eegdooti Warraaqsa Oromiyaa Eenyu ? Hagayya 23, 2020 ABOn biyyatti erga galee booda walii-galtee Asmaraatti taasifame OPDO'n haaluu jalqbde! Oromoonis gamtokko akka waan bilisoomeetti dhiichisuun ABO...
Afaan Oromoo

Afaan Oromoo

Ibsa Eegdoota Warraaqsa Oromiyaa

Falmataa - 0
Eegdoota Warraaqsa Oromiyaa (EWO/RG) | Hagayya 21, 2020 Qabsoon ilaalcha nam-tokkee fi fedhii murnaatiin geggeeffamu furmaata rakkoo siyaasaa ni qaba jedhanii yaaduun in dandahamu. Ayyaan-laallattoitni, hattootnii fi...
View Post
Afaan Oromoo

Oromo Women’s Rally, London – Thursday, August 27, 2020

Falmataa - 0
Eegdooti Warraaqsa Oromiyaa (EWO) Eenyu ?

Falmataa - 0