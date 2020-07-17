Grand Demonstration in DC, July 17, 2020
Oolmaa dhaddacha Obbo Baqqalaa, Jawaar fi kaan irratti maaltu ka’e?
Oolmaa dhaddacha Obbo Baqqalaa, Jawaar fi kaan irratti maaltu ka'e? (BBC Afaan Oromoo) -- Obbo Jawaara Mohaammad har’a waaree booda Mana Murtii Federaalaa sadarkaa jalqabaa...
Oromia Global Forum – In defense of the right to Self-Determination
Oromia Global Forum – In defense of the right to Self-Determination – Conference on July 19 2020 OROMIA GLOBAL FORUM Moa Abagodu "Oromia Global Forum is a...
Similar Articles
Comments
MOST POPULAR
New Book: የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) in pdf
Book: የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) in PDF Via Aba Orma, September 3, 2019 የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) Author: Mudhin Siraj Pages: 152 Language: Amharic Year: July 2019 To...
PM Abiy Ahmed says African Americans live in the past
PM Abiy Ahmed says African Americans live in the past In the first part of this video, Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali (Nobel Peace...
Breaking news: mass murder in Ambo
Disturbing picture from Ambo where Hachalu was buried today. Unknown number of unarmed youth were assassinated by Abiy soldiers today. July 2, 2020 Via Qaanqee...
Ethnic cleansing continued in Oromia Regional State by Abiy Ahmed
Ethnic cleansing continued in Oromia Regional State by Ethiopian government lead by Dr. Abiy Ahmed, Prime Minister of Ethiopia July 10, 2020 The Right Honourable Justin...
The Oromo Demand: The Removal of Statues of Menelik II
The Oromo Demand: The Removal of Statues of Menelik II By Leenjiso Horo, July 5, 2020 Today in the United States of America, the statues of...