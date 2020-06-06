Guyyoo Wariyoo Abbaa Jirma misilaa Oromon qabdu kesaa namaa tokkoo bixiginaan sagale isaa yoo dhagetuu sureti ficoftii umurii dheradhuu
Warraaqsa Galaana Uummataa, Waxabajjii 8, 2020
Warraaqsa Galaana Uummataa, Waxabajjii 8, 2020 Warraaqsa Galaana Uummataa, Waxabajjii 8, 2020 irraa qabuun, goleelee Oromiyaa cufa keessatti finiinsifamuuf deemu ilaalchisuun, marii Qeerroo fi Qarree...
Powerful musical messages of Abdul Waqo – Borana
DAANDII BOSONTU INTERVIEW WITH ABDUL WAQO SAMA (King Sama) - Borana Daughter Bonus
Similar Articles
Comments
Most Popular
Bill and Melinda Gates say Trump’s halting of WHO funding is dangerous
Bill and Melinda Gates say Trump's halting of WHO funding is dangerous and 'does not make any sense' as the philanthropists pledge an extra...
Bill Gates on how to fight future pandemics
Bill Gates on how to fight future pandemics The coronavirus will hasten three big medical breakthroughs. That is just a start By Bill Gates, Apr 23rd...
U.N. Chief Warns Authoritarians Are Weaponizing Pandemic to Subvert Human Rights
U.N. Chief Warns Authoritarians Are Weaponizing Pandemic to Subvert Human Rights At the United Nations, Secretary-General António Guterres warned Wednesday that authoritarian governments are exploiting...