Haala yeroo Irratti Marii Jaal Marroo waliin godhame !!

"Biyya tuffatan Harreen keessa garmaamu" Afaan Oromoo Admin - June 29, 2020 0 "Biyya tuffatan Harreen keessa garmaamu" "Biyya tuffatan Harreen keessa garmaamu" jedha Oromoon. Hanga Oromoo tuffatan qaroo isaa keessaa dhabamsiisan. Yaalin ajjeechaa hardhaa miti HaaCaaluu irratti... Voice of Oromiyaa (Afaan Oromo Program) in Twin Cities, MN Afaan Oromoo Admin - June 29, 2020 1 Voice of Oromiyaa (Afaan Oromo Program) in Twin Cities, Minnesota, June 28, 2020 More arrests in Sidama as authorities refuse to hand power to new regionAdmin - May 8, 20201More arrests in Sidama as authorities refuse to hand power to new region By Sidama Human Rights Activists, May 8, 2020 The persistent violations of human... PM Abiy Ahmed says African Americans live in the pastAdmin - June 7, 20206PM Abiy Ahmed says African Americans live in the past In the first part of this video, Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali (Nobel Peace... Russia's President Vladimir Putin told the Oromo people why they should believe in themselves!Admin - March 31, 20200Russia's President Vladimir Putin told the Oromo people why they should believe in themselves! By Aba Orma, Ph.D., March 31, 2020 Oromian soil can feed the...