Haala yeroo Irratti Marii Jaal Marroo waliin godhame !!







“Biyya tuffatan Harreen keessa garmaamu”

Afaan Oromoo Admin - 0
"Biyya tuffatan Harreen keessa garmaamu" "Biyya tuffatan Harreen keessa garmaamu" jedha Oromoon. Hanga Oromoo tuffatan qaroo isaa keessaa dhabamsiisan. Yaalin ajjeechaa hardhaa miti HaaCaaluu irratti...
Voice of Oromiyaa (Afaan Oromo Program) in Twin Cities, MN

Afaan Oromoo Admin - 1
Voice of Oromiyaa (Afaan Oromo Program) in Twin Cities, Minnesota, June 28, 2020
Comments

English

More arrests in Sidama as authorities refuse to hand power to new region

Admin - 1
More arrests in Sidama as authorities refuse to hand power to new region By Sidama Human Rights Activists, May 8, 2020 The persistent violations of human...
Amharic

PM Abiy Ahmed says African Americans live in the past

Admin - 6
PM Abiy Ahmed says African Americans live in the past In the first part of this video, Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali (Nobel Peace...
Afaan Oromoo

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin told the Oromo people why they should believe in themselves!

Admin - 0
Russia’s President Vladimir Putin told the Oromo people why they should believe in themselves! By Aba Orma, Ph.D., March 31, 2020 Oromian soil can feed the...
Afaan Oromoo

Afaan Oromoo

Human Rights

Ethiopia: Popular musician’s killing must be fully investigated

Admin - 0
Ethiopia: Popular musician’s killing must be fully investigated (Amnesty International) -- The Ethiopian authorities must conduct prompt, thorough, impartial, independent and effective investigations into the...
Afaan Oromoo

Breaking News – Oduu Ammee ( police irrraa)

Admin - 0
Breaking News - Oduu Ammee ( police irrraa) Woliif Qoodaa Diraamaa kana Fashaleessaa Namoota 5, dhiira 4 fi dubartii takka kaadiroota #Bilxiginnaa bifa basaasatiin hojjachaa turanii...
Afaan Oromoo

ABO: Yakka ajjeechaa Artist Haacaaluu faana balleessuuf yaaluun

Admin - 0
ABO: Yakka ajjeechaa Artist Haacaaluu faana balleessuuf yaaluun haala kamiinuu fudhatama hin qabaatu Ibsa dabalataa ABO waxabajjii 30/2020 Ibsi koomiishiniin poolisii federaala Itoophiyaa ajjeechaa kaleessa Artist...
Afaan Oromoo

Haala yeroo Irratti Marii Jaal Marroo waliin godhame !!

Admin - 0
Haala yeroo Irratti Marii Jaal Marroo waliin godhame !!
Ethiopia mootummaa leader attack journalists violations justice human rights in Ethiopia police

Ethiopia: Popular musician’s killing must be fully investigated

Admin - 0