Haala yeroo irratti marii Prof. Asaffaa Jaalataa fi Prof. Asfaw Bayyanaa

HUBANNAA: Hag. 7, 2020. ከታሪክ ነጠቃ ወደ ሀገር ነጠቃ

Previous articleYaaliin Ajjeechaa Pirezidaantii Waldaa Macaa fi Tuulamaa (WMT)

Lammaa fi Abiy eenyu ??

Afaan Oromoo Admin - 1
Lammaa fi Abiy eenyu ?? Kasaaraa Tilmaama Hin qabne Oromoo irratti waggoota lamaan kana keessa raawwachaa jiruuf eenyu itti gaafatama ?? Lammaa fi Abiy eenyu ?? Waggoota...
Maqaa ABOtin ibsaa kennuuf Bilxiginaan gantootaf mijeesite

Afaan Oromoo Admin - 0
Maqaa ABOtin ibsaa kennuuf Bilxiginaan gantootaf mijeesite Guyyaa boruu jechuun Hagayya 10/2020 Ibsi miidiyaaleef Hilton Hotel keessatti kennama jedhamuun maqaa ABOn gaazexeessitootaaf waamichi godhame Kan...
