Ibsa Waraana Bilisummaa Oromoo (WBO) Jaal Marroo Dirribaatiin Adooleessa 08 2020




Previous articleEthiopia’s Nile mega-dam is changing dynamics in Horn of Africa

Oromo Protests Against Abiy Regime, July 6, 2020

Afaan Oromoo Admin - 0
Oromo Protests Against Abiy Regime, July 6, 2020 Washington DC SEATTLE -- Hundreds of local Ethiopians are joining forces with those in their native country to...
Read more

Jaal Caaltuu Siyyoo Jaarraa Haa Waldhaannu!

Afaan Oromoo Admin - 2
Jaal Caaltuu Siyyoo Jaarraa Haa Waldhaannu! ﻿ Seenaa Caaltuu Siyyoo Jaarraa Caaltuu was born in the village of Abuuqee in esatern Hararge and grew up in the...
Read more

Similar Articles

Comments

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

blank

MOST POPULAR

Afaan Oromoo

Breaking news: mass murder in Ambo

Admin - 3
Disturbing picture from Ambo where Hachalu was buried today. Unknown number of unarmed youth were assassinated by Abiy soldiers today. July 2, 2020 Via Qaanqee...
Read more
Amharic

PM Abiy Ahmed says African Americans live in the past

Admin - 8
PM Abiy Ahmed says African Americans live in the past In the first part of this video, Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali (Nobel Peace...
Read more
English

More arrests in Sidama as authorities refuse to hand power to new region

Admin - 1
More arrests in Sidama as authorities refuse to hand power to new region By Sidama Human Rights Activists, May 8, 2020 The persistent violations of human...
Read more
Afaan Oromoo

New Book: የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) in pdf

Admin - 4
Book: የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) in PDF Via Aba Orma, September 3, 2019 የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) Author: Mudhin Siraj Pages: 152 Language: Amharic Year: July 2019 To...
Read more
Human Rights

HRW: Ethiopia Cracks Down: Daily Brief – July 2, 2020

Admin - 0
HRW: Ethiopia Cracks Down: Daily Brief - July 2, 2020 (HRW) -- Ethiopia cracks down following protests over popular singer’s murder; detainees at a facility...
Read more

© Ayyaantuu 2020. Disclaimer: All views expressed on this site are opinion of authors and ayyaantuu is not responsible for the content.

Quick Links

Must Read

Afaan Oromoo

Ibsa Waraana Bilisummaa Oromoo (WBO) Jaal Marroo Dirribaatiin

Admin - 0
Ibsa Waraana Bilisummaa Oromoo (WBO) Jaal Marroo Dirribaatiin Adooleessa 08 2020
View Post
English

Ethiopia’s Nile mega-dam is changing dynamics in Horn of Africa

Admin - 0
Ethiopia’s Nile mega-dam is changing dynamics in Horn of Africa China, US, Turkey and Saudi Arabia vie for influence amid region’s renaissance By DAVID PILLING, July...
View Post
English

Perils of Negotiating With Ethiopian Rulers

Admin - 2
Perils of Negotiating With Ethiopian Rulers (repost) By Worku Gadissa, November 20, 2018  “Woraabeechi si gatuu mannaa woraabeecha nyaatee lulluqachu woyaa” for mediation and reconciliation....
View Post
English

Death toll in Ethiopia violence over singer’s killing hits 239

Admin - 0
Death toll in Ethiopia violence over singer's killing hits 239 Protests that erupted last week over murder of popular ethnic Oromo singer Haacaaluu Hundeessaa kill...
View Post

Popular Articles

Afaan Oromoo

Breaking news: mass murder in Ambo

Admin - 3
Disturbing picture from Ambo where Hachalu was buried today. Unknown number of unarmed youth were assassinated by Abiy soldiers today. July 2, 2020 Via Qaanqee...
View Post
Amharic

PM Abiy Ahmed says African Americans live in the past

Admin - 8
PM Abiy Ahmed says African Americans live in the past In the first part of this video, Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali (Nobel Peace...
View Post
English

More arrests in Sidama as authorities refuse to hand power to new region

Admin - 1
More arrests in Sidama as authorities refuse to hand power to new region By Sidama Human Rights Activists, May 8, 2020 The persistent violations of human...
View Post
MORE STORIES
Nile mega-dam

Ethiopia’s Nile mega-dam is changing dynamics in Horn of Africa

Admin - 0