ICCn Yakka Oromoorratti Raawwataamaa Jiru Akka Qoratuuf Gaafatame.

The grave human rights violations, the cruelty by Ethiopian Government military, security & special forces and the suffering of the Oromo people in the Ethiopian empire has been officially entered a complaint at the International Criminal Court (International Criminal Court) found in the Hague, Netherlands.

Don’t doubt that the undeserved ‘Nobel laureate’, colonel Abiy Ahmed will be brought to justice for the war crimes and crimes against humanity he has been causing to Oromo and other oppressed peoples & nations in Ethiopia sooner or later!