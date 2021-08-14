Is an all-out civil war now likely in Ethiopia?



The ‘ethno-federalist’ forces failed to form a front for years, the only credible alternative to Abiy regime. It seems now to emerge (TPLF, OLA, OLF, OFC, etc.), impelled mainly by the war. Pardox: for Abiy, the war is now like a boomerang. It leads to the opposite he expected. — René Lefort (@rene_renelefort) August 14, 2021

“The Beginning of the End of @AbiyAhmedAli‘s Era” “(The #TPLF―#OLA alliance) is enormously significant and i think what we are looking at is probably the beginning of the end of Abiy Ahmed’s era, it’s very difficult to see how the gov’t survives this,” @AwolAllo told @AJEnglish. pic.twitter.com/TpTOO6b6rC — Yonas Nigussie (@Yonigussie) August 14, 2021

#Breaking_News ‼️ US Special Envoy to the Horn of Africa Jeffrey Feltman will travel to Mekelle to meet with President of Tigray #Dr_Debretsion_Gebremichael ❤️‼️ Read the full story below 👇https://t.co/UdlzeRXMzF pic.twitter.com/Mv5hjPQpV8 — World Press (@WorldPress19) August 14, 2021

I hear Gojjam liberation front in formation. Mr. Adamu explained that the political space in the ethnic Amhara region is only dominated by folks who are from #Gonder. Gojjam does not have any representation or say in the region. Gojjam, Lake Tana is the source of the Blue Nile. pic.twitter.com/kmEYR7Zag2 — Linda (@Lindarefugee) August 14, 2021

In closed-door talks with a European Union special envoy earlier this year, Ethiopia’s @AbiyAhmedAli told @Haavisto “we are going to wipe out the Tigrayans for 100 years” Why has the @UN allowed him to do it? https://t.co/Zj3ltrkMG5 — Linda (@Lindarefugee) August 14, 2021

The #Ethiopia|n government has sought to terrorize the deeply religious people of Tigray by destroying our ancient sacred religious sites. This is genocide. #TigrayGenocide #CALLITAGENOCIDE pic.twitter.com/VYVY68s5k3 — Linda (@Lindarefugee) August 14, 2021



