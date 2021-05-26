Jimma Aba Jifar Club is in a serious danger! ጅማ አባ ጅፋር ክለብ ከፍተኛ አደጋ ውስጥ ይገኛል!

Note: PP is deliberately exposes Oromo clubs into closure. They deny the players their wages, food, hotel accommodations, etc., but the regime wants them to play. In the meantime the Amhara clubs get millions of donations from Oromia PP and others. See below.

Source: FB – Ethio-Kickoff

“My players don’t have food to eat: they have stopped practicing: the manager has disconnected his phone and chose silence.” -Coach Paulos Getachew

“I don’t know anything about the situation the club is in.” The president of the club

The 2013 house king of Ethiopian premier league has been defeated three games and the Jimma Aba Jifar club is in high management problem and the players are eating daily food.

As the club coach Paulos Getachew repeatedly said “I will fight for the people’s care” even though the problem is that the players will end.

The salary increment from 2011 E. It has come when it is circulating, until December 30, 2020 it will be punished up to 500 thousand birr.

There is a document where the manager of the club Mr. Sultan Zakir agreed to do this.

At this moment, the hotel that the players have not paid 100 thousand birr for the rest of the hotel the players are in Addis Ababa.

Sadly now on DSTV the players are getting tea as food once a week and they are hearing that they are going to play the game.

Some of the ideas that Jimma Aba Jifar head coach Mr. Paulos Getachew (Mango) gave to Bisrat Radio journalist Daniel Mermru :-

“My players don’t even have food to eat, they have stopped practicing in the situation we are in. The leader has chosen to disconnect his phone and no one has talked to me. I respect my day in the club but I could use other options. I am not sure if we will play in the premier league tomorrow. I don’t even know where my players are. ” -Daniel Mermru

Journalist Daniel’s effort to talk about the president of the club Mr. Ajaib Abamecha has been added with a sad response.

When the president answers “I don’t know anything about the situation the club is in. ” With the so called

ጅማ አባ ጅፋር ክለብ ከፍተኛ አደጋ ውስጥ ይገኛል!

“ተጨዋቾቼ የሚበሉት ምግብ የላቸውም: ልምምድ አቁመዋል : አመራሩ ስልኩን አጥፍቶ ዝምታን መርጧል ” -አሰልጣኝ ጳውሎስ ጌታቸው

“አሁን ሌላ ቦታ ላይ ስለሆንኩኝ ክለቡ ስላለበት ሁኔታ ምንም የማውቀው ነገር የለኝም።” የክለቡ ፕሬዝዳንት

የ2013 የቤት ኪንግ የኢትዮጵያ ፕሪምየር ሊግ በአራት ጨዋታዎች ሶስቱን ተሸንፎ በመጨረሻ ደረጃ የሚገኘው የጅማ አባ ጅፋር ክለብ ከፍተኛ አስተዳደራዊ ችግር ውስጥ የሚገኝ ሲሆን ተጨዋቾቹ የሚመገቡት ዕለታዊ ምግም እስከማጣት መድረሳቸው እየተነገረ ነው።

የክለቡ አሰልጣኝ ጳውሎስ ጌታቸው በተደጋጋሚ በስፑር ስፖርት ሲናገር እንደሚደመጠው “የህዝቡ አደራ ስላለብኝ እስከ መጨረሻው ጠብጣ እታገልለታለሁ” ቢሉም ችግሩ ጎልቶ አሁን ተጨዋቾቹ የእሱም ጠብታ ያበቃ ይመስላል።

ክያለበት የደሞዝ ውዝፍ ከ 2011 ዓ.ም ጀምሮ ሲንከባለል የመጣ ሲሆን እስከ ታህሳስ 30 ችግሩን ካልፈታ እስከ 500 ሺ ብር ድረስ ቅጣት ይጣልበታል

ይህንንም ለመፈፀም የክለቡ ስራ አስኪያጅ አቶ ሱልጣን ዛኪር በፍርሚያ የተስማማቡበት ሰነድ አለ።

አሁን ላይ በአዲስ አበባ ተጨዋቾቹ ላረፈበት ሆቴል ክለቡ የሚከፍለው 100 ሺ ብርም የለውም።

በሚያሳዝን ሁኔታ አሁን ላይ በDSTV በመላው ዓለም የሚተላለፈውን ጨዋታ በሳምንት ሁለት ጊዜ ለማድረግ ተጨዋቾቹ አንዴ ሻይ በአንባሻ ሲያልፍም ፉል እየበሉ ነው ለጨዋታ እነደሚገቡ እየተሰማም ነው ።

ጉዳዮን አስመልክቶ የጅማ አባጅፋር ዋና አሰልጣኝ የሆኑት አቶ ጳውሎስ ጌታቸው (ማንጎ) ለብስራት ሬድዮ ጋዜጠኛ ዳንኤል መምሩ ከሰጡት ሀሳብ በጥቂቱ:-

“ተጨዋቾቼ የሚበሉት ምግብ እንኳን የላቸውም በዚህም ልምምድ አቁመዋል ያለንበት ሁኔታ አስቸጋሪ ነው።አመራሩ ስልኩን አጥፍቶ ዝምታን መርጧል ያናገረኝም ሰው የለም።በክለቡ ውስጥ ውሌን አክብሬ ያለሁትም ለደጋፊው ስል ነው እንጂ ሌሎች አማራጮችን መጠቀም እችል ነበር።እስካሁን ባለው ሁኔታ ነገ በፕሪሚየር ሊጉ ስለመጫወታችንም እርግጠኛ አይደለሁም።ተጨዋቾቼ የት እንዳሉ እንኳን አላውቅም።”

ጋዜጠኛ ዳንኤል የክለቡን ፕሬዝዳንት የሆኑትን አቶ አጃኢብ አባመጫ ለማናገር ያደረገው ጥረት በአሳዛኝ ምላሽ ተደምድሟል።

ፕሬዝዳንቱ ሲመልሱ “አሁን ሌላ ቦታ ላይ ስለሆንኩኝ ክለቡ ስላለበት ሁኔታ ምንም የማውቀው ነገር የለኝም።” በሚል

Maallaqni gaafa dargaggoon gaafatu hin jirre kuni hardha eessaa dhufe? Shimeles Abdisa, Deputy Head of Oromia Regional State, donated 25 million Birr to an Amhara club, Fasil Kenema, while the Oromia clubs are disappearing. Gowwaan hin dhalatin, yoo dhalate hin guddatin, yoo guddate hin dubbatin, yoo dubbate hin dhagahin, yoo dhagahe in argin qileeti haa baduu. Jedhu miti ree #Dubbisaa Akkuma jijjiiramni Wareegama qaalii Qeerroo Oromoon dhufeen Oromiyaa hundarraa walitti dhufnee diinagdeedhan ijaaramnee mootummaan naannoo Oromiyaa deeggarsa akka nuuf godhuuf gaafanne. Ani ofii kiyyaa harka kootin mallatteessee marsaa 7 ol Waajjira Piresdaantii Mootummaa Naannoo Oromiyaatti xalayaa deeggarsaa galcheera. Bara 2011 gara xumuraa irraa eegaluun yeroo garaa garaatti waajjira Piresdaantii Mootummaa naannoo Oromiyaatti deddeebi’uun diinagdeedhan deeggarsa akka nuuf godhan gaafachaa turreerra. Mootummaan naannoo Oromiyaa rakkoo baajataa akka qaban nuuf ibsuun baajanni nu deeggaran akka hin jirre nuuf ibsaa turan. Dargaggoonni hedduunis bifa garaa garaan ijaaramanii deeggarsa garaa garaa gaafachaa akka turan quba qaba.

Ijoollee muraasa kan hooggantoota mootummaan walitti dhufeenya qaban irraa kan hafe dargaggoota kaayyoo diinagdee sabaa cimsuuf bifa garaa garaan ijaarramuun deeggarsa gochaa turaniif mootummaan naannoo Oromiyaa baajata hin qabnu jechaa ture. Mootummaan Naannoo Oromiyaa hojii dhabdoota hirdhisuuf ofii isaatifuu dargaggoota kaka’umsa qaban deeggaruu dirqama qaba ture. Warra #Gandaan #Walbeekkumsaan maqaa dargaggootan walitti qabatanii ofii dhimma siyaasaa isaanif ijaaratan deeggaruun dargaggoota deeggarre jedhanii miidiyaan odeessu. Kuni dargaggoota deeggaruu miti.

Mootummaan naannoo Oromiyaa waggaa hedduuf Waajjiratti deddeebinee baajata hin qabnu nuun jechaa ture hardha garee Ispoortii naannoo biroo tokkoof qarshii 25,000,000 kan dargaggoota keenyaf kennuu dadhaban kennuun baay’ee na gaddisiise. Dargaggoon Oromoo ofii wareegamee aangootti isaan baaste kilabii kubbaa miilaa tokkoo gaditti ilaallamuun nama gaddisiisa.