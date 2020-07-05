Kello Media and Kush Media Network Launch Joint Satellite TV to Oromia



As we all know, access to free media is a necessity for all free societies. It is important for people to have direct and unhindered access to information on national affairs because an informed public can be trusted to make informed decisions.

With this in mind, Kello Media, in association with Kush Media Network, is pleased to announce the procurement of a joint satellite frequency that can be found under the name: Gadaa

Bilisummaa Oromo.

https://www.kellomedia.com/supportus

Eutelsat 8 West B

Frequency: 11636

Polarization: V

Symbol Rate : 27500

FEC : 5/6

Having undertaken this step forward, we would like to reiterate our commitment to expanding the horizons of free media in Oromia and beyond.

Kind Regards,

KELLO EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE

5th July, 2020