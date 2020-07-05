Kello Media and Kush Media Network Launch Joint Satellite TV to Oromia

Kello Media
As we all know, access to free media is a necessity for all free societies. It is important for people to have direct and unhindered access to information on national affairs because an informed public can be trusted to make informed decisions.

With this in mind, Kello Media, in association with Kush Media Network, is pleased to announce the procurement of a joint satellite frequency that can be found under the name: Gadaa

Bilisummaa Oromo.

https://www.kellomedia.com/supportus

Eutelsat 8 West B
Frequency: 11636
Polarization: V
Symbol Rate : 27500
FEC : 5/6

Having undertaken this step forward, we would like to reiterate our commitment to expanding the horizons of free media in Oromia and beyond.

Kind Regards,

KELLO EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE
5th July, 2020

Previous articleNafxanyaa Wajjin Jiraachuun Dhumate
Next articleJaal Caaltuu Siyyoo Jaarraa Haa Waldhaannu!

Akeeka qabsoo Qeerroo Bilisummaa Oromoo iraa kenname

Afaan Oromoo Admin - 0
Akeeka qabsoo Qeerroo Bilisummaa Oromoo iraa kenname Akkuma beekkamu torban tokko dura jechuun waxabajjii 29/2020 erga Mootummaan nama nyaataa sirna nafxanyaa geggeessu Goota fi qabsa’aa...
Read more

Waloo Zelaalem Abarraa yaadannoo artistii Hacaaluu Hundeessaaf!

Afaan Oromoo Admin - 0
Waloo Zelaalem Abarraa yaadannoo artistii Hacaaluu Hundeessaaf! Caalii, fi Hacaaluu ***** Caalii attam jirta? Attam jirta Caalii Caalii abbaan guddaa, Caalii abbaan gaarii Ana Hacaaluu dhaa…, Na yaadattaa laataa, miiltoo...
Read more

Similar Articles

Comments

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

blank

MOST POPULAR

English

More arrests in Sidama as authorities refuse to hand power to new region

Admin - 1
More arrests in Sidama as authorities refuse to hand power to new region By Sidama Human Rights Activists, May 8, 2020 The persistent violations of human...
Read more
Afaan Oromoo

Breaking news: mass murder in Ambo

Admin - 2
Disturbing picture from Ambo where Hachalu was buried today. Unknown number of unarmed youth were assassinated by Abiy soldiers today. July 2, 2020 Via Qaanqee...
Read more
Human Rights

HRW: Ethiopia Cracks Down: Daily Brief – July 2, 2020

Admin - 0
HRW: Ethiopia Cracks Down: Daily Brief - July 2, 2020 (HRW) -- Ethiopia cracks down following protests over popular singer’s murder; detainees at a facility...
Read more
Amharic

PM Abiy Ahmed says African Americans live in the past

Admin - 8
PM Abiy Ahmed says African Americans live in the past In the first part of this video, Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali (Nobel Peace...
Read more
Afaan Oromoo

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin told the Oromo people why they should believe in themselves!

Admin - 0
Russia’s President Vladimir Putin told the Oromo people why they should believe in themselves! By Aba Orma, Ph.D., March 31, 2020 Oromian soil can feed the...
Read more

© Ayyaantuu 2020. Disclaimer: All views expressed on this site are opinion of authors and ayyaantuu is not responsible for the content.

Quick Links

Must Read

Afaan Oromoo

Jaal Caaltuu Siyyoo Jaarraa Haa Waldhaannu!

Admin - 0
Jaal Caaltuu Siyyoo Jaarraa Haa Waldhaannu! ﻿ Seenaa Caaltuu Siyyoo Jaarraa Caaltuu was born in the village of Abuuqee in esatern Hararge and grew up in the...
View Post
Afaan Oromoo

Kello Media and Kush Media Network Launch Joint Satellite TV to Oromia

Admin - 0
Kello Media and Kush Media Network Launch Joint Satellite TV to Oromia As we all know, access to free media is a necessity for all...
View Post
Afaan Oromoo

Nafxanyaa Wajjin Jiraachuun Dhumate

Admin - 0
Nafxanyaa Wajjin Jiraachuun Dhumate! Damee Boruu: Adooleessa 3, 2020 Nafxanyaan sirna saamnsaa, cunqursaa fi ajjechaa Minilkiin jaarraa tokko dura jalqabee amma har’a uummata Impaayeera Itoophiyaa keessa...
View Post
Afaan Oromoo

I have bad news for Abiy and neo-nafxanyaas

Admin - 0
I have bad news for Abiy and neo-nafxanyaas, YOU HAVE AWAKEN THE OROMO NATION! Moa Abagodu, PhD, July 5, 2020 The Oromo Nation do not have...
View Post

Popular Articles

English

More arrests in Sidama as authorities refuse to hand power to new region

Admin - 1
More arrests in Sidama as authorities refuse to hand power to new region By Sidama Human Rights Activists, May 8, 2020 The persistent violations of human...
View Post
Afaan Oromoo

Breaking news: mass murder in Ambo

Admin - 2
Disturbing picture from Ambo where Hachalu was buried today. Unknown number of unarmed youth were assassinated by Abiy soldiers today. July 2, 2020 Via Qaanqee...
View Post
Human Rights

HRW: Ethiopia Cracks Down: Daily Brief – July 2, 2020

Admin - 0
HRW: Ethiopia Cracks Down: Daily Brief - July 2, 2020 (HRW) -- Ethiopia cracks down following protests over popular singer’s murder; detainees at a facility...
View Post
MORE STORIES
Caaltuu Siyyoo Jaarraa

Jaal Caaltuu Siyyoo Jaarraa Haa Waldhaannu!

Admin - 0