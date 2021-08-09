Daily Update | Kelo Media (AUGUST 9, 2021)
Kello Media: Lixa Oromiyaa, WBO fi Oduu – Hagayyaa 9, 2021
Please relay this message for me to this wonderful Oromo Scholar you have on your program…I happen to be a huge fan of Professor Mohammed Hassen Ali’s academic work on the Oromo! He is truly a Pioneer in our struggle for intellectual Freedom! He is also a symbol of Oromo strength of character; and his writings are exemplary models of Oromo intellectual rigor! I owe him a great deal of gratitude for all I have learned from his teachings via his books,lectures, and academic papers!
Thank you Professor Mohammed Hassen Ali for the role model you have been to me, and so many of our ‘quieter’ fighters for Oromo Freedom AND SOVERGEINITY! I am proud to call you my teacher!