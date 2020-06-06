KMN: Gaafiif Deebii J. Marroo fi J. Gammachuu Abbooyyee

KMN: Hidhannoon fi galaan keenya mudhii waraana mootummaatirra jira. isaanirraa hiikkanneet hidhachaa jir


KMN:- Waxabajjii 06/2020
===================
marii hiriira fi fincila ” WGU” Ilaalchisee hooggantoota WBO lama waliin taasifne.
Zoonii kibbaatirraa Iti Aaanaa Ajajaa WBO jaal. Gammachuu Abbooyyee fi Zoonii Lixaa irraa Ajajaa WBO Jaal Marroo Dirribaa waliin.

Human rights violation at its peak in Ethiopia.
This is how Abiy security forces brutally abused the civilians in Oromia.
This short video shows how the security forces threaten a peaceful man to kill him and call him #Shane, the name they created to produce enemy image for Oromo freedom fighters and cover when they intend to arrest and kill innocent Oromo!

Afaan Oromoo
DAANDII BOSONTU INTERVIEW WITH ABDUL WAQO SAMA (King Sama) - Borana Daughter Bonus
Warraaqsa Galaana Uummataa: Labsa Qeerroo Bilisummaa Oromoo

Afaan Oromoo
Warraaqsa Galaana Uummataa: Labsa Qeerroo Bilisummaa Oromoo | RSWO - Waxabajjii 2, 2020 https://youtu.be/xIMJhcAsF78  
