KMN: Wayyee Araaraa Tigray Jaarsoolii deeman


OMN: Gadameessa Madaaye Waxabajjii 12, 2020

Afaan Oromoo
ODM: Falmii Aktivistoota

Afaan Oromoo
ODM: Falmii Aktivistoota
Comments

  1. The extremist Samora Yunus who used the 2005 election protest to advance his own agenda murdered hundreds of people in Addis Ababa , he needs to face justice .

    What Samora Yunus did during the 2005 election protests by shooting and killing hundreds of Addis Ababa people is similar to what Robert Justus and USA’s Airforce military member , Steven Carillo did in May of 2020 in Oakland , California USA while the George Floyd protest was going on.

    Alleged ‘Boogaloo’ extremist charged in killing of federal officer during George Floyd protest.

    15 hours ago

    https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/2020/06/16/steven-carrillo-david-underwood-murder-santa-cruz-deputy-fatal-shooting-fatal-oakland-federal-building-shooting/

Bill and Melinda Gates say Trump’s halting of WHO funding is dangerous

Afaan Oromoo
Bill and Melinda Gates say Trump's halting of WHO funding is dangerous and 'does not make any sense' as the philanthropists pledge an extra...

Bill Gates on how to fight future pandemics

English
Bill Gates on how to fight future pandemics The coronavirus will hasten three big medical breakthroughs. That is just a start By Bill Gates, Apr 23rd...

U.N. Chief Warns Authoritarians Are Weaponizing Pandemic to Subvert Human Rights

English
U.N. Chief Warns Authoritarians Are Weaponizing Pandemic to Subvert Human Rights At the United Nations, Secretary-General António Guterres warned Wednesday that authoritarian governments are exploiting...

Afaan Oromoo

Oduu Injifannoo WBO, Waxabajjii 17, 2020

Oduu Injifannoo WBO, Waxabajjii 17, 2020 Via Raajii Guddataa Waxabajjii 17/2020 Oduu Injifannoo G/Wallaggaa Lixaa GAARA ABBAA SEENAA ============================================ Godina Wallaggaa Lixaa gaara Abbaa Seenaa bakka GABAA KAMISAA jedhamutti ganama kana...
View Post
English

Time for reconciliation and apologies to Ethiopian Somalis

Time for reconciliation and apologies to Ethiopian Somalis By Sharezad Faisal Gas, June 17, 2020 To redress injustice, and increase the visibility of Somalis amongst Ethiopians,...
View Post
Afaan Oromoo

Haaduu Lamaan Wal Muraa Jennan Inni Qara Qabu Hin Dhisaa Jedhe

Haaduu Lamaan Wal Muraa Jennan Inni Qara Qabu Hin Dhisaa Jedhe Damee Boruu: Waxabajjii 17/2020 Haaduu lamaa kan wal gita qara qabu wal riga malee wal...
View Post
Afaan Oromoo

Jen. Kamaal Galchuu Ummata Oromoo Dhiifama Gaafatuu Qaba

Jeneraal Kamaal Galchuu Ummata Oromoo Dhiifama Gaafatuu Qaba Barroo Goobeetiin, Waxabajii 16, 2020 Sababni kana jedhuuf gaafii fi deebii Jeneraal Kamaal Galchuu tibbana miidyaa OBN wajjiin...
View Post

Afaan Oromoo

English

English

