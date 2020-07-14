Kol. Abiyi Ahimad FARDA TROOY Habashootni Ittiin QBO Laamshessuuf Ergatanimoo; Dhuguma Fira QBO’ti?

Previous articleWaa’ee namoota hidhaa jiranii yaaddofne jedhu maatii fi dhaabonni siyaasaa

OromoProtets bikka adda addaati ta’e

Afaan Oromoo Admin - 0
OromoProtets bikka adda addaati ta'e Rep. @reginaldbolding stands with AZ’s Oromo community to protest the Ethiopian government’s systematic oppression of the Oromo minority, political violence...
Read more

RSWO: Shira Mootummaan Itoophiyaa, ajjeechaa Art. Hacaaluu irratti

Afaan Oromoo Admin - 0
RSWO: Shira Mootummaan Itoophiyaa, ajjeechaa Art. Hacaaluu irratti Abbaan Gadaa Tuulamaa fi Barreessaan Gumii Abbootii Gadaa Oromiyaa #Goobanaa_Hoolaa VOA Amaariffaa irratti dubbatan: Mootummaan kun gaaffii Oromoo deebisuu dhiiseeti...
Read more

Similar Articles

Comments

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

blank

MOST POPULAR

Amharic

PM Abiy Ahmed says African Americans live in the past

Admin - 9
PM Abiy Ahmed says African Americans live in the past In the first part of this video, Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali (Nobel Peace...
Read more
Afaan Oromoo

New Book: የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) in pdf

Admin - 4
Book: የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) in PDF Via Aba Orma, September 3, 2019 የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) Author: Mudhin Siraj Pages: 152 Language: Amharic Year: July 2019 To...
Read more
Afaan Oromoo

Breaking news: mass murder in Ambo

Admin - 3
Disturbing picture from Ambo where Hachalu was buried today. Unknown number of unarmed youth were assassinated by Abiy soldiers today. July 2, 2020 Via Qaanqee...
Read more
Afaan Oromoo

I have bad news for Abiy and neo-nafxanyaas

Admin - 5
I have bad news for Abiy and neo-nafxanyaas, YOU HAVE AWAKEN THE OROMO NATION! Moa Abagodu, PhD, July 5, 2020 The Oromo Nation do not have...
Read more
English

More arrests in Sidama as authorities refuse to hand power to new region

Admin - 1
More arrests in Sidama as authorities refuse to hand power to new region By Sidama Human Rights Activists, May 8, 2020 The persistent violations of human...
Read more

© Ayyaantuu 2020. Disclaimer: All views expressed on this site are opinion of authors and ayyaantuu is not responsible for the content.

Quick Links

Must Read

Afaan Oromoo

Kol. Abiyi Ahimad FARDA TROOY Habashootni

Admin - 0
Kol. Abiyi Ahimad FARDA TROOY Habashootni Ittiin QBO Laamshessuuf Ergatanimoo; Dhuguma Fira QBO'ti?
View Post
Afaan Oromoo

Waa’ee namoota hidhaa jiranii yaaddofne jedhu maatii fi dhaabonni siyaasaa

Admin - 0
Waa'ee namoota hidhaa jiranii yaaddofne jedhu maatii fi dhaabonni siyaasaa (BBC Afaan Oromoo) -- Ajjeechaa Haacaaluu Hundeessaan booda hogganoota siyaasaa fi gaazexeessitoota dabalatee walumaagalatti namoonni...
View Post
English

Satellite images show Ethiopia dam reservoir swelling

Admin - 0
Satellite images show Ethiopia dam reservoir swelling Cara Anna, Associated Press, Tuesday, July 14, 2020 JOHANNESBURG (AP) — New satellite imagery shows the reservoir behind Ethiopia’s...
View Post
Afaan Oromoo

Jaarsummaa

Admin - 0
Jaarsummaa Mahaammad-Amiin AbbaaBiyyaa, Adoolessa 13, 2020 Jaarsummaan aadaa Oromoo keessatti kabajamaa, ulfaataa fi woggoota kumaatamaaf kan saba Oromoo tajaajilaa as gahe. Jaarsummaan sirna Gadaa kan Oromoo...
View Post

Popular Articles

Amharic

PM Abiy Ahmed says African Americans live in the past

Admin - 9
PM Abiy Ahmed says African Americans live in the past In the first part of this video, Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali (Nobel Peace...
View Post
Afaan Oromoo

New Book: የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) in pdf

Admin - 4
Book: የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) in PDF Via Aba Orma, September 3, 2019 የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) Author: Mudhin Siraj Pages: 152 Language: Amharic Year: July 2019 To...
View Post
Afaan Oromoo

Breaking news: mass murder in Ambo

Admin - 3
Disturbing picture from Ambo where Hachalu was buried today. Unknown number of unarmed youth were assassinated by Abiy soldiers today. July 2, 2020 Via Qaanqee...
View Post
MORE STORIES

Waa’ee namoota hidhaa jiranii yaaddofne jedhu maatii fi dhaabonni siyaasaa

Admin - 0