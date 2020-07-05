Message from Oromo Youth Association DC

Oromo Youth

Ibsa Jaaramayaa Adda Bailisummaa Oromoo Biyya Ambaa

Afaan Oromoo Falmataa - 0
Ibsa Jaaramayaa Adda Bailisummaa Oromoo Biyya Ambaa: Ajjechaan itti yaadamee qindoominaa fi hordofffii cimaadhaan Artistii Oromoo Haacaaluu Hundeessaa irratti raawwatame hedduu nu gaddisiisa. Ajjechaa laalessaan akkasii kun...
ODUU AMMA NU GAHE – Injifannoo WBO

Afaan Oromoo Admin - 1
ODUU AMMA NU GAHE! - Oduu Injifannoo Wbo Adooleessa 4, 2020 Baga Gammadan Baga Gammannee! Wbon Gumaa Ilmaan Oromoo Baasuu itti fufeera! Guyyaa har'aa Lola Cimaa Zoonii Lixaa, Zoonii...
English

More arrests in Sidama as authorities refuse to hand power to new region

Admin - 1
More arrests in Sidama as authorities refuse to hand power to new region By Sidama Human Rights Activists, May 8, 2020 The persistent violations of human...
Human Rights

HRW: Ethiopia Cracks Down: Daily Brief – July 2, 2020

Admin - 0
HRW: Ethiopia Cracks Down: Daily Brief - July 2, 2020 (HRW) -- Ethiopia cracks down following protests over popular singer’s murder; detainees at a facility...
Afaan Oromoo

Breaking news: mass murder in Ambo

Admin - 2
Disturbing picture from Ambo where Hachalu was buried today. Unknown number of unarmed youth were assassinated by Abiy soldiers today. July 2, 2020 Via Qaanqee...
Amharic

PM Abiy Ahmed says African Americans live in the past

Admin - 7
PM Abiy Ahmed says African Americans live in the past In the first part of this video, Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali (Nobel Peace...
Afaan Oromoo

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin told the Oromo people why they should believe in themselves!

Admin - 0
Russia’s President Vladimir Putin told the Oromo people why they should believe in themselves! By Aba Orma, Ph.D., March 31, 2020 Oromian soil can feed the...
Afaan Oromoo

Waloo Zelaalem Abarraa yaadannoo artistii Hacaaluu Hundeessaaf!

Admin - 0
Waloo Zelaalem Abarraa yaadannoo artistii Hacaaluu Hundeessaaf! Caalii, fi Hacaaluu ***** Caalii attam jirta? Attam jirta Caalii Caalii abbaan guddaa, Caalii abbaan gaarii Ana Hacaaluu dhaa…, Na yaadattaa laataa, miiltoo...
Afaan Oromoo

Message from Oromo Youth Association DC

Admin - 0
Message from Oromo Youth Association DC
Afaan Oromoo

Ibsa Qeerroo Bilisummaa Oromoo

Admin - 0
Ibsa Qeerroo Bilisummaa Oromoo Ajjeechaa Artist Haacaaluu Hundeessaan Walqabatee Fincila Oromiyaa Keessatti Geggeeffamaa Jiru Ilaalchisee Ibsa Gabaabaa Jaarmiyaa Qeerroo Bilisummaa Oromoo Irraa Kenname. Ajjeechaa gara jabinaa...
English

The Oromo Demand: The Removal of Statues of Menelik II

Admin - 0
The Oromo Demand: The Removal of Statues of Menelik II By Leenjiso Horo, July 5, 2020 Today in the United States of America, the statues of...
yaadannoo artistii Hacaaluu

Waloo Zelaalem Abarraa yaadannoo artistii Hacaaluu Hundeessaaf!

Admin - 0