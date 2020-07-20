Oduu Adda Addaa, Adoolessa 20, 2020










Oduu adda addaa


Over a year ago, but relevant comments

 

Previous articleSudan announces sudden decline of Nile waters

Somaliland calls for dialogue between Ethiopia and Egypt over Nile dam

English Admin - 0
Somaliland calls for dialogue between Ethiopia and Egypt over Nile dam By Staff Reporter, Garowe online, July 20, 2020 HARGEISA, Somalia (GAROWE ONLINE) -- Somaliland has...
Read more

Kenya fishermen say they are squeezed by Ethiopian mega-dam

English Admin - 0
Kenya fishermen say they are squeezed by Ethiopian mega-dam By Baz Ratner, July 20, 2020 LAKE TURKANA, Kenya (Reuters): Fishermen on the shores of Kenya's Lake...
Read more

Similar Articles

Comments

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

blank

MOST POPULAR

Afaan Oromoo

New Book: የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) in pdf

Admin - 4
Book: የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) in PDF Via Aba Orma, September 3, 2019 የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) Author: Mudhin Siraj Pages: 152 Language: Amharic Year: July 2019 To...
Read more
English

Ethnic cleansing continued in Oromia Regional State by Abiy Ahmed

Admin - 6
Ethnic cleansing continued in Oromia Regional State by Ethiopian government lead by Dr. Abiy Ahmed, Prime Minister of Ethiopia July 10, 2020 The Right Honourable Justin...
Read more
Amharic

PM Abiy Ahmed says African Americans live in the past

Admin - 9
PM Abiy Ahmed says African Americans live in the past In the first part of this video, Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali (Nobel Peace...
Read more
English

The Oromo Demand: The Removal of Statues of Menelik II

Admin - 2
The Oromo Demand: The Removal of Statues of Menelik II By Leenjiso Horo, July 5, 2020 Today in the United States of America, the statues of...
Read more
Afaan Oromoo

Breaking news: mass murder in Ambo

Admin - 3
Disturbing picture from Ambo where Hachalu was buried today. Unknown number of unarmed youth were assassinated by Abiy soldiers today. July 2, 2020 Via Qaanqee...
Read more

© Ayyaantuu 2020. Disclaimer: All views expressed on this site are opinion of authors and ayyaantuu is not responsible for the content.

Quick Links

Must Read

Afaan Oromoo

Oduu Adda Addaa, Adoolessa 20, 2020

Admin - 0
Oduu Adda Addaa, Adoolessa 20, 2020 ﻿﻿ ﻿ ﻿ Over a year ago, but relevant comments  
View Post
English

Sudan announces sudden decline of Nile waters

Admin - 0
Sudan announces sudden decline of Nile waters despite Ethiopia’s denial of dam filling July 20, 2020 (Egypt Independent) -- The Khartoum State Water Corporation has announced...
View Post
English

Pandemic spells doom for Ethiopia’s chicken farmers

Admin - 0
Pandemic spells doom for Ethiopia’s chicken farmers as 650,000 birds culled By  Jerry Omondi, July 20, 2020 (Africa CGTN) -- As COVID-19 numbers continue to balloon by...
View Post
Afaan Oromoo

Oduu tarkaanfii WBO ZK godiina Gujii lixaa 19 / 07 / 2020

Admin - 0
Oduu tarkaanfii WBO ZK godiina Gujii lixaa 19 / 07 / 2020 Irree fi gachaana ummata oromoo wbon ZK godiina Gujii lixaa keessa socho'u waraana...
View Post

Popular Articles

Afaan Oromoo

New Book: የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) in pdf

Admin - 4
Book: የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) in PDF Via Aba Orma, September 3, 2019 የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) Author: Mudhin Siraj Pages: 152 Language: Amharic Year: July 2019 To...
View Post
English

Ethnic cleansing continued in Oromia Regional State by Abiy Ahmed

Admin - 6
Ethnic cleansing continued in Oromia Regional State by Ethiopian government lead by Dr. Abiy Ahmed, Prime Minister of Ethiopia July 10, 2020 The Right Honourable Justin...
View Post
Amharic

PM Abiy Ahmed says African Americans live in the past

Admin - 9
PM Abiy Ahmed says African Americans live in the past In the first part of this video, Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali (Nobel Peace...
View Post
MORE STORIES
Sudan announces

Sudan announces sudden decline of Nile waters

Admin - 0