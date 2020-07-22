Oduu Adda Addaa – Adoolessa 21, 2020


















RSWO: Qeerroo fi Qarreen Oromoo gara bosonaatti gugachaa jiraachuu

Afaan Oromoo
RSWO: Qeerroo fi Qarreen Oromoo gara bosonaatti gugachaa jiraachuu Qeerroo fi Qarreen Oromoo danuun gara raasaatti gugachaa jiraachuu - Konyaalee Kibba-bahaa fi Baha Oromiyaa |...
Uummani Oromoo kuma dhibbootan hidhamman hatattamaan akka gadidhiissaman

Afaan Oromoo
Uummani Oromoo kuma dhibbootan hidhamman hatattamaan akka gadidhiissaman ajjaja dabarsanii jiru. Dr Abiy Ahmed Fedhii isaatin angoo Akka Gadi dhiisuu Gaafatanii jiru. Mootumaan sirna naafxanyaaan dhuunfatamee...
Afaan Oromoo

New Book: የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) in pdf

Admin - 4
Book: የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) in PDF Via Aba Orma, September 3, 2019 የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) Author: Mudhin Siraj Pages: 152 Language: Amharic Year: July 2019 To...
English

Ethnic cleansing continued in Oromia Regional State by Abiy Ahmed

Admin - 8
Ethnic cleansing continued in Oromia Regional State by Ethiopian government lead by Dr. Abiy Ahmed, Prime Minister of Ethiopia July 10, 2020 The Right Honourable Justin...
English

The Oromo Demand: The Removal of Statues of Menelik II

Admin - 2
The Oromo Demand: The Removal of Statues of Menelik II By Leenjiso Horo, July 5, 2020 Today in the United States of America, the statues of...
Amharic

PM Abiy Ahmed says African Americans live in the past

Admin - 9
PM Abiy Ahmed says African Americans live in the past In the first part of this video, Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali (Nobel Peace...
Afaan Oromoo

Breaking news: mass murder in Ambo

Admin - 3
Disturbing picture from Ambo where Hachalu was buried today. Unknown number of unarmed youth were assassinated by Abiy soldiers today. July 2, 2020 Via Qaanqee...
Afaan Oromoo

Oduu Adda Addaa – Adoolessa 21, 2020

Admin - 0
Oduu Adda Addaa - Adoolessa 21, 2020
English

UN experts call on Ethiopia to allow peaceful protests, welcome partial restoration of Internet

Admin - 0
UN experts call on Ethiopia to allow peaceful protests, welcome partial restoration of Internet GENEVA, 21 July 2020 (OHCHR) – UN experts* today welcomed...
English

The irrelevance of containment as an Ethiopian COVID-19 response

Admin - 0
The irrelevance of containment as an Ethiopian COVID-19 response By Daniel Hailu, July 21, 2020 (Ethiopia Insight) -- With community transmission now widespread, Ethiopia needs to...
Afaan Oromoo

Resolution of the Conference of Oromia Global Forum (English and Afaan Oromoo)

Admin - 0
Resolution of the Conference of Oromia Global Forum: a global alliance of Oromo Civic, Professional and Faith-Based Organizations  July 19, 2020 Whereas, the Oromo nation, Oromummaa...
