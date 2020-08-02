Oduu adda addaa – Aug 2, 2020


Mootummaan Dr Abiyyiin HD ABO Daawud Ibsaa ajjeesisuuf dalagaa jira

Afaan Oromoo Admin - 0
Mootummaan Dr Abiyyiin durfamu HD ABO jaal Daawud Ibsaa ajjeesisuuf halkaniif guyyaa dalagaa akka jiru odeessi arganne ifa godha. #Oduu_ariifachiisaa! Mootummaan Dr Abiyyiin durfamu HD ABO...
Hiriira Waamuu Dura Ammatti Bu’aa Isaa Madaaluun Murteessaa dha

Afaan Oromoo Admin - 0
Hiriira Waamuu Dura Ammatti Bu'aa Isaa Madaaluun Murteessaa dha #Dhaamsa Yeroon gaafatu Qaamota Dhimmi ilaallatuuf:- "Marii Malee Miiraan Socho'uun Maraatummaa dha." Goolama siyaasaa Biyyattii keessatti amma deemaa jiruun...
