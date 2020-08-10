Oduu adda addaa – Hagayya 10, 2020



Uummatni Oromoo Maal Barbaada Mootummaa Oromiyaa immoo Itoophiyaa?

Afaan Oromoo Admin - 1
Uummatni Oromoo Maal Barbaada Mootummaa Oromiyaa immoo Itoophiyaa? Damee Boruu: Hagayya 9, 2020 Uummatni Oromoo gargaarsa eenyuu malee Mootummaa Impaayeera Itoophiyaa cabsuu gad gonbsuuf humnaa fi...
Lammaa fi Abiy eenyu ??

Afaan Oromoo Admin - 2
Lammaa fi Abiy eenyu ?? Kasaaraa Tilmaama Hin qabne Oromoo irratti waggoota lamaan kana keessa raawwachaa jiruuf eenyu itti gaafatama ?? Lammaa fi Abiy eenyu ?? Waggoota...
English

Ethnic cleansing continued in Oromia Regional State by Abiy Ahmed

Admin - 12
Ethnic cleansing continued in Oromia Regional State by Ethiopian government lead by Dr. Abiy Ahmed, Prime Minister of Ethiopia July 10, 2020 The Right Honourable Justin...
Afaan Oromoo

New Book: የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) in pdf

Admin - 4
Book: የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) in PDF Via Aba Orma, September 3, 2019 የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) Author: Mudhin Siraj Pages: 152 Language: Amharic Year: July 2019 To...
Afaan Oromoo

OMN: ODUU GALGALAA (GURRAANDHALA 20, 2020)

Admin - 0
OMN: ODUU GALGALAA (GURRAANDHALA 20, 2020)
Amharic

PM Abiy Ahmed says African Americans live in the past

Admin - 9
PM Abiy Ahmed says African Americans live in the past In the first part of this video, Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali (Nobel Peace...
English

The Oromo Demand: The Removal of Statues of Menelik II

Admin - 4
The Oromo Demand: The Removal of Statues of Menelik II By Leenjiso Horo, July 5, 2020 Today in the United States of America, the statues of...
Ethiopia protests

Ethiopia protests threaten to derail Abiy’s reforms

Admin - 0