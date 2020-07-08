Oduu Adda Addaa, July 7, 2020








Previous articleAlfred Nobel Howls from the Grave: “Revoke Abiy Ahmed’s Nobel Peace Prize!”
Next articleOromo in Norway Protest at Nobel Peace Prize Committee HQ

Jaal Caaltuu Siyyoo Jaarraa Haa Waldhaannu!

Afaan Oromoo Admin - 2
Jaal Caaltuu Siyyoo Jaarraa Haa Waldhaannu! ﻿ Seenaa Caaltuu Siyyoo Jaarraa Caaltuu was born in the village of Abuuqee in esatern Hararge and grew up in the...
Kello Media and Kush Media Network Launch Joint Satellite TV to Oromia

Afaan Oromoo Admin - 0
Kello Media and Kush Media Network Launch Joint Satellite TV to Oromia As we all know, access to free media is a necessity for all...
Afaan Oromoo

Breaking news: mass murder in Ambo

Admin - 3
Disturbing picture from Ambo where Hachalu was buried today. Unknown number of unarmed youth were assassinated by Abiy soldiers today. July 2, 2020 Via Qaanqee...
Amharic

PM Abiy Ahmed says African Americans live in the past

Admin - 8
PM Abiy Ahmed says African Americans live in the past In the first part of this video, Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali (Nobel Peace...
English

More arrests in Sidama as authorities refuse to hand power to new region

Admin - 1
More arrests in Sidama as authorities refuse to hand power to new region By Sidama Human Rights Activists, May 8, 2020 The persistent violations of human...
Afaan Oromoo

New Book: የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) in pdf

Admin - 4
Book: የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) in PDF Via Aba Orma, September 3, 2019 የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) Author: Mudhin Siraj Pages: 152 Language: Amharic Year: July 2019 To...
Human Rights

HRW: Ethiopia Cracks Down: Daily Brief – July 2, 2020

Admin - 0
HRW: Ethiopia Cracks Down: Daily Brief - July 2, 2020 (HRW) -- Ethiopia cracks down following protests over popular singer’s murder; detainees at a facility...
Afaan Oromoo

Oromo in Norway Protest at Nobel Peace Prize Committee HQ

Admin - 0
Oromo in Norway Protest at Nobel Peace Prize Committee HQ
Afaan Oromoo

Oduu Adda Addaa, July 7, 2020

Admin - 0
Oduu Adda Addaa, July 7, 2020
English

Alfred Nobel Howls from the Grave: “Revoke Abiy Ahmed’s Nobel Peace Prize!”

Admin - 0
Alfred Nobel Howls from the Grave: “Revoke Abiy Ahmed’s Nobel Peace Prize!” By Hassan Keynan, July 07, 2020 The complex and immensely talented Swede, Alfred Nobel,...
English

Rep. Bass Statement on Death of Ethiopian Singer Hachalu Hundessa

Admin - 0
Rep. Bass Statement on Death of Ethiopian Singer Hachalu Hundessa and Ensuing Violence in the Country July 6, 2020 Press Release WASHINGTON (The House) - Today,...
Afaan Oromoo

Breaking news: mass murder in Ambo

Admin - 3
Disturbing picture from Ambo where Hachalu was buried today. Unknown number of unarmed youth were assassinated by Abiy soldiers today. July 2, 2020 Via Qaanqee...
Amharic

PM Abiy Ahmed says African Americans live in the past

Admin - 8
PM Abiy Ahmed says African Americans live in the past In the first part of this video, Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali (Nobel Peace...
English

More arrests in Sidama as authorities refuse to hand power to new region

Admin - 1
More arrests in Sidama as authorities refuse to hand power to new region By Sidama Human Rights Activists, May 8, 2020 The persistent violations of human...
Nobel Peace Prize

Oromo in Norway Protest at Nobel Peace Prize Committee HQ

Admin - 0