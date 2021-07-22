Oduu gara garaa – Oromia, Adoolessa 22, 2021

Worth remembering Abiy jailed, betrayed all prominent Oromo leaders who stood by him.
These included men who trusted him and even sacrificed their ambitions to advance his.
He destroyed Oromia, destroyed Tigray, lost war, allied himself with extremists.
He cannot succeed.
— Rashid Abdi (@RAbdiAnalyst) July 22, 2021
A government-orchestrated rally in Addis under way to “show support for army”
This is all fine, but of what use is public support when army is effectively broken and war outsourced to ethnic militias?
— Rashid Abdi (@RAbdiAnalyst) July 22, 2021
There is no ENDF capable of fighting anymore. The Ethiopian army has collapsed, will take 10 years to rebuild it to fighting shape.
Explains why Abiy had to cobble together the army of the wretched drawn from ethnic states to fight in Tigray.
What a depressing state of affairs.
— Rashid Abdi (@RAbdiAnalyst) July 20, 2021
