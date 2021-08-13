ODUU Hatattama WBO Injifano argate ammas dandii gurguda cufe jira American fi Ethiopiati|Moha Oromo
Oduu Hagayya 14,2021|| Lixa Oromiyaa bakka hedduu WBOn dhunfachuu ummanni ragaa bahu fi jecha Marroo
Injifanoo Waranii Bilsumaa Oromo Galmese Jiruu Fi Hariron Umata Waliin Godhee Bilxigina Marache Jira
As Abiy Ahmed left power, the head of the palace, then Demitu Hambisa, who was an Italian ambassador, has asked for the dependence of the Italian government today.
It’s one of the signs of panic attacks on the 11th hour. It will continue in every direction…..!
