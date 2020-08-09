Oduu injifannoo WBO, Arrest of Wolaita leaders, Hagayyaa 9, 2020

Oromoo humna afaan qawween rorrisuun jaarraa taakkitee hari’as itti fufitte, humna afaan qawweetti amanu, afaan qawweetiin ofirra fonqolichuu murtii xumuraati!

Irree fi gachaana ummata oromoo wbon ZK #godiinaGujii_bahaa keessa socho’u waraana faashistii mootummaa shiftaa itiyoophiyaa koloneer Abiyi Ahimad ummata oromoo irratti roorrisaan jiru guyyaa 08 / 08 / 2020 aanaa Liibanii fi aanaa Gumii_Eldalloo bakka 4ti tarkaanfii laaleessaa fudhateenii walumaagalatti loltuu 30 ol ajjeesee 20 ol madoo yoo taasisuu, bali’inni injifannoon akka armaan gadiiti,

1. Aanaa Gumii_Eldalloo Ganda Bulbuli bakka Alloo beemaa jedhamutti guyyaa 08 / 08 / 2020 ganama barraaqa tarkaanfii human Weerartuu kanaratti fudhateen 10 ajjeesee 7 madoo taasiise
2. Aanaa Liiban ganda mugaayyooti guyyaa 08 08 /2020 waaree booda sa’ aa2:00pmti tarkaanfii fudhateen lolituu 15 ajjeesee 10 ol madoo taasisee jira
3. Aanaa Liiban ganda Dhakaa qallaatis tarkaanfii fudhateen 2 ajjeesee 1 madoo taasisee jira
4. Aanaa Liiban ganda Laga guulaa bakka addaa Garbii jedhamuttis tarkaanfii fudhateen 3 ajjeesee 2 madoo taasisee jira. Walumaagalatti loltuu waraana faashistii mootummaa gabroomfataa 50 ol hojiin ala taasisuun injifannoo cululuuqaa galeemeessee jira.
Hagayyaa 9 / 2020

Oduu injifannoo WBO

#ተነስ _ ወላይታ _ ከዚህ _ በላይ ሞት _…. La ne difference ta difference yeddoppa they paint in bonch
#ሼረ_share_shakka_harawukka
We need to show the world’s struggle for Abiy Ahmed prosperity and prosperity.

High Wolaita leaders who were fighting with wolayta people in the world struggle with wolayta people, activists, law professionals, wohdf and the leaders of abiy ahmed in the order of abiy ahmed in tesfaye in tesfaye, Mr. Restu Yidaw has been born by defense.
If they are released, they are from many of them. I will bring you next #woreda _ kebele _ city _ let’s get ready!!

If they are taken by defense,
1. Mr. Dagato Kunbe-Wolaytazon Manager
2. Mr. Tibebu Yohannes-zone prosperity party leader
3. Zone Executives
5. country elders
6. activist winner kebede
7. Activist Workneh Gebeyehu etc and other scholars have been taken by defense and the foundation of wolayta region :; following this, it has been created a big stability in wolayta sodona area ::

Walpole walaole abbya yedoppa



