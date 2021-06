ODUU TARKAANFII WBO GGO hanga tokko

In North Shagar and Horo Guduru, the victory has been won by WBO.

1. North Shager Dagam was between WBO and Abiy’s attack and taking special commander from the north of the zone and Colonel Nigatu was found in Homicho Amunation Ambo and now taking special order from Abiy 2 people killed in Shager including a lot of soldiers that were held today in Shager.