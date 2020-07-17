Oduu VOA Afaan Oromo gaaffiifi deebii Jaal Marroo, p. 2ffaa



Previous articleOolmaa dhaddacha Obbo Baqqalaa, Jawaar fi kaan irratti maaltu ka’e?

Marroo Dirribaa: ‘Yakka Ajjeechaa Artist Haacaaluu Irratti’

Afaan Oromoo
Marroo Dirribaa: ‘Mootummaan Yakka Ajjeechaa Artist Haacaaluu Irratti Raaw’ate Aguuguuf Jecha Gara Keenyaatti Quba Qabaa Jira’ WAASHINGITAN, DIISII (VOA Afaan Oromoo) — Maqaa “Jaal Marroo”...
Kol. Abiyi Ahimad FARDA TROOY Habashootni

Afaan Oromoo
Kol. Abiyi Ahimad FARDA TROOY Habashootni Ittiin QBO Laamshessuuf Ergatanimoo; Dhuguma Fira QBO'ti?
blank

Afaan Oromoo

New Book: የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) in pdf

Admin - 4
Book: የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) in PDF Via Aba Orma, September 3, 2019 የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) Author: Mudhin Siraj Pages: 152 Language: Amharic Year: July 2019 To...
Amharic

PM Abiy Ahmed says African Americans live in the past

Admin - 9
PM Abiy Ahmed says African Americans live in the past In the first part of this video, Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali (Nobel Peace...
Afaan Oromoo

Breaking news: mass murder in Ambo

Admin - 3
Disturbing picture from Ambo where Hachalu was buried today. Unknown number of unarmed youth were assassinated by Abiy soldiers today. July 2, 2020 Via Qaanqee...
English

Ethnic cleansing continued in Oromia Regional State by Abiy Ahmed

Admin - 3
Ethnic cleansing continued in Oromia Regional State by Ethiopian government lead by Dr. Abiy Ahmed, Prime Minister of Ethiopia July 10, 2020 The Right Honourable Justin...
English

The Oromo Demand: The Removal of Statues of Menelik II

Admin - 0
The Oromo Demand: The Removal of Statues of Menelik II By Leenjiso Horo, July 5, 2020 Today in the United States of America, the statues of...
Afaan Oromoo

Oduu VOA Afaan Oromo gaaffiifi deebii Jaal Marroo

Admin - 0
Oduu VOA Afaan Oromo gaaffiifi deebii Jaal Marroo, p. 2ffaa
Afaan Oromoo

Oolmaa dhaddacha Obbo Baqqalaa, Jawaar fi kaan irratti maaltu ka’e?

Admin - 0
Oolmaa dhaddacha Obbo Baqqalaa, Jawaar fi kaan irratti maaltu ka'e? (BBC Afaan Oromoo) -- Obbo Jawaara Mohaammad har’a waaree booda Mana Murtii Federaalaa sadarkaa jalqabaa...
English

Abiy and Aung San Suu Kyi: The Worst Nobel Prize Winners!

Admin - 0
Abiy and Aung San Suu Kyi: The Worst Nobel Prize Winners! By Anwar A. Bashir, Thursday, July 16, 2020 (Hiiraan) -- The world is encountering enormous...
Afaan Oromoo

Oromia Global Forum – In defense of the right to Self-Determination

Admin - 0
Oromia Global Forum – In defense of the right to Self-Determination – Conference on July 19 2020 OROMIA GLOBAL FORUM Moa Abagodu "Oromia Global Forum is a...
Admin - 4
Amharic

Admin - 9
Afaan Oromoo

Admin - 3
Jawaar

Oolmaa dhaddacha Obbo Baqqalaa, Jawaar fi kaan irratti maaltu ka’e?

Admin - 0