Share Facebook Twitter Oduu VOA Afaan Oromo gaaffiifi deebii Jaal Marroo, p. 2ffaa Share Facebook Twitter Previous articleOolmaa dhaddacha Obbo Baqqalaa, Jawaar fi kaan irratti maaltu ka’e? Marroo Dirribaa: ‘Yakka Ajjeechaa Artist Haacaaluu Irratti’ Afaan Oromoo Admin - July 15, 2020 0 Marroo Dirribaa: ‘Mootummaan Yakka Ajjeechaa Artist Haacaaluu Irratti Raaw’ate Aguuguuf Jecha Gara Keenyaatti Quba Qabaa Jira’ WAASHINGITAN, DIISII (VOA Afaan Oromoo) — Maqaa “Jaal Marroo”... Read more Kol. Abiyi Ahimad FARDA TROOY Habashootni Afaan Oromoo Admin - July 14, 2020 0 Kol. Abiyi Ahimad FARDA TROOY Habashootni Ittiin QBO Laamshessuuf Ergatanimoo; Dhuguma Fira QBO'ti? Read more Similar Articles Comments LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address!Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed. Share Facebook Twitter MOST POPULARAllAfaan OromooAmharicEnglishHuman RightsOdaa PostMore Afaan Oromoo New Book: የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) in pdfAdmin - September 4, 20194Book: የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) in PDF Via Aba Orma, September 3, 2019 የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) Author: Mudhin Siraj Pages: 152 Language: Amharic Year: July 2019 To...Read more Amharic PM Abiy Ahmed says African Americans live in the pastAdmin - June 7, 20209PM Abiy Ahmed says African Americans live in the past In the first part of this video, Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali (Nobel Peace...Read more Afaan Oromoo Breaking news: mass murder in AmboAdmin - July 2, 20203Disturbing picture from Ambo where Hachalu was buried today. Unknown number of unarmed youth were assassinated by Abiy soldiers today. July 2, 2020 Via Qaanqee...Read more English Ethnic cleansing continued in Oromia Regional State by Abiy AhmedAdmin - July 12, 20203Ethnic cleansing continued in Oromia Regional State by Ethiopian government lead by Dr. Abiy Ahmed, Prime Minister of Ethiopia July 10, 2020 The Right Honourable Justin...Read more English The Oromo Demand: The Removal of Statues of Menelik IIAdmin - July 5, 20200The Oromo Demand: The Removal of Statues of Menelik II By Leenjiso Horo, July 5, 2020 Today in the United States of America, the statues of...Read more