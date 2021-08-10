OLA Update #5 and #6: 9th and 10th August 2021 respectively

OLA Update #6: 10th August, 2021

WESTERN ZONE

The OLA has taken control of the Gimbi-Najjo road, the Gimbi-Dembidollo road, the Nekemte-Bahir Dar road, and the Gidami-Assosa road.

August 8th, 2021

Lalo Asabi district, West Walaga

The Oromo Liberation Army has captured Haroji town after overruning the Ethiopian military camp in the area.

Haro district, East Walaga

The Oromo Liberation Army has captured Kalala town.

Abay Chomen district, Horo Guduru

The Oromo Liberation Army has captured Batu town.

================================================================

OLA Update #5: 9th August, 2021

SOUTHERN ZONE

Bule Hora district, West Gujji

All of Bule Hora district with the exception of Bule Hora town has been captured by the OLA after a week of heavy fighting.

After over a month of fighting, the Oromo Liberation Army has captured the Ethiopian military camp located in Malka Guba.

On August 7th, 2021, the Oromo Liberation Army surrounded an Ethiopian military camp located in Dhaka Qalati and launched several attacks. Fighting is ongoing.

Several attacks on Ethiopian security forces by OLA commando units have resulted in 56 enemy combatants being killed in the last two weeks.

CENTRAL ZONE

North Shawa

The Oromo Liberation Army has launched a major offensive in North Shawa and captured the main road running through North Shawa to Amhara state.– On August 7th, 2021, the Oromo Liberation Army overran and took an Ethiopian military camp located in Yaya Haro (Dagam).– On August 7th, 2021, the OLA captured the towns of Ali Doro and Ula Ummo (Elamu) in Kuyu. – An attempted counteroffensive by Ethiopian security forces in the afternoon of August 7th, 2021, was routed resulting in over 100 enemy combatants being killed. Several vehicles and rifles were also captured. – Ethiopian security forces attempting to rally in Wara Jarso were forced to retreat with over 50 AKM rifles being captured in the battle.

WESTERN ZONE

Limmu Galila district, East Walaga

The Oromo Liberation Army has captured Limmu Galila district.

The majority of Nunu Kumba district has been captured by the Oromo Liberation Army after heavy fighting with Ethiopian security forces in Hora Bacha and Birinqas.

An attempted offensive by Ethiopian security forces was routed resulting in several dozen enemy combatants being killed.

Following a 3 hour offensive, the Oromo Liberation Army has captured the following:– The Ethiopian military camp in Buri (near Gidami town)

– The Ethiopian military camp next to the Gidami town administration office.

– The Ethiopian military camp located in “China Camp” (within Gidami town)