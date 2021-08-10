OLA Update #5 and #6: 9th and 10th August 2021 respectively

OLA Update #6: 10th August, 2021
WESTERN ZONE
The OLA has taken control of the Gimbi-Najjo road, the Gimbi-Dembidollo road, the Nekemte-Bahir Dar road, and the Gidami-Assosa road.
August 8th, 2021
Lalo Asabi district, West Walaga
The Oromo Liberation Army has captured Haroji town after overruning the Ethiopian military camp in the area.
Haro district, East Walaga
The Oromo Liberation Army has captured Kalala town.
Abay Chomen district, Horo Guduru
The Oromo Liberation Army has captured Batu town.
================================================================
OLA Update #5: 9th August, 2021
SOUTHERN ZONE
- Bule Hora district, West Gujji
All of Bule Hora district with the exception of Bule Hora town has been captured by the OLA after a week of heavy fighting.
- Gumi-Eldalo district, Gujji
After over a month of fighting, the Oromo Liberation Army has captured the Ethiopian military camp located in Malka Guba.
- Liban district, Gujji
On August 7th, 2021, the Oromo Liberation Army surrounded an Ethiopian military camp located in Dhaka Qalati and launched several attacks. Fighting is ongoing.
- Madda Walabu district, Bale
Several attacks on Ethiopian security forces by OLA commando units have resulted in 56 enemy combatants being killed in the last two weeks.
CENTRAL ZONE
- North Shawa
The Oromo Liberation Army has launched a major offensive in North Shawa and captured the main road running through North Shawa to Amhara state.– On August 7th, 2021, the Oromo Liberation Army overran and took an Ethiopian military camp located in Yaya Haro (Dagam).– On August 7th, 2021, the OLA captured the towns of Ali Doro and Ula Ummo (Elamu) in Kuyu.
– An attempted counteroffensive by Ethiopian security forces in the afternoon of August 7th, 2021, was routed resulting in over 100 enemy combatants being killed. Several vehicles and rifles were also captured.
– Ethiopian security forces attempting to rally in Wara Jarso were forced to retreat with over 50 AKM rifles being captured in the battle.
WESTERN ZONE
- Limmu Galila district, East Walaga
The Oromo Liberation Army has captured Limmu Galila district.
- Nunu Kumba district, East Walaga
The majority of Nunu Kumba district has been captured by the Oromo Liberation Army after heavy fighting with Ethiopian security forces in Hora Bacha and Birinqas.
- Yamalogi Walal district, Kelem Walaga
An attempted offensive by Ethiopian security forces was routed resulting in several dozen enemy combatants being killed.
- Gidami district, Kelem Walaga
Following a 3 hour offensive, the Oromo Liberation Army has captured the following:– The Ethiopian military camp in Buri (near Gidami town)
– The Ethiopian military camp next to the Gidami town administration office.
– The Ethiopian military camp located in “China Camp” (within Gidami town)
