OLA Update #7, 22nd August, 2021
Source: OLA Communique
OPERATION ELEMO QILTU (GUJI, BORANA)
- Districts under OLA control:
- Bule Hora district
- Malksa Soda district
- Galana district
- Suro Barguda district
- East Guji
- Gumi-Eldalo district
- Liban district – After significant engagements in Bulbul, Dhaka Qalati, Mugayo, Boba, and Siminto, 16 out of 18 towns in this district are currently under OLA administration. There are ongoing OLA operations in Nagele Borana with strategic points currently under OLA control. OLA forces continue to man checkpoints on various sections of the Finfinee-Moyale highway.
- Goro Dola district
- Saba Boru district
- West Guji
- Wadara district, Guji – the Cibraa Oda Adola brigade has launched a new offensive on government forces in this district and has succeeded in cutting them off from the road leading northwest to Sidama state.
OPERATION LAGASSE WOGI (WALAGA)
- Chilimo Forest, West Shawa – A series of attacks on government military patrols resulted in a complete withdrawal of government forces in the area.
- Abay Chomen district, Horo Guduru – The OLA has captured the Fincha’aa Sugar Factory and the surrounding area after days of heavy fighting.
- East Walaga – After the neutralization of a military camp in Wayu Tuka district and the mass defection of hundreds of Oromia Special Forces into the ranks of the OLA, there has been a deployment of combined units of Amhara regional state militias and the federal military in Kiremu, Amuru, and Uke Karsa. The OLA has engaged in several clashes with these government forces which have been responding to battleground defeats by burning over 100 civilian homes and killing random civilians in Uke-Karsa. At this stage, the northern part of East Walaga remains firmly under OLA control.
OPERATION NADHI GAMADA (BALE, ARSI)
- Hebano, Kokosa district, West Arsi – An OLA Commando unit destroyed a government military patrol to which government forces responded by harassing civilians and burning their homes down.
