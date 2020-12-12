OLF Statement on National Election and Current Crises of Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia

The Oromo Liberation Front believes in fair and free election and the establishment of inclusive democratic government in Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia (FDRE). We currently observe the ruling party is planning to conduct the 6th national election in 2021. We believe that assuring peace and security, and involvements of opposition parties are essential to conduct democratic election that will have positive impact on solving political problems in the country. However, it seems bogus rather than truth to plan election under current crises in FDRE.

Even though the ruling party wants to conceal the existing problems and divert attention towards national election, it is obvious that the country has already indulged into complex security crises and political catastrophes.

For the last two and half years, the OLF and other substantive political parties has anticipated these crises and suggested to the ruling party to address the fundamental political issues before it was too late. We also offered our support to maintain law and order that governs equally all and to shape the democratic reform process. However, the ruling party has not only ignored our suggestions but also used its security apparatus to crack our organization and halted our operation throughout the country.

Still there are huge political problems that were not addressed. Also, there is a constitutional crises and problems of citizens and questions of opposition parties were not treated according to the rules and regulations set out in the FDRE constitution. The judiciary system is not independently functioning; the security structure, police and other armed forces are ruling the country without clear court order; regional states like Oromia are still under military command posts and the civil administration structures have been dismantled.

Although OLF want to take part in the election, it is practically impossible under current circumstances as almost all our members, leaders and supporters that are potential for candidacy and observer are in prison at all levels. Also, all the OLF offices around the country including the headquarters in Finfinnee had been confiscated, closed and controlled by the ruling party security apparatus. Even though we repeatedly provided the updated lists of our detained members and the closure of our offices to the National Electoral Board of FDRE (NEBE), we did not receive any tangible response to our appeals and it is now four months. This put the capacity and effectiveness of NEBE and the decision it takes into question and to independently operate.

Still the detention of our members and supporters has continued and individuals who sympathize the OLF are hunted and killed or detained everywhere in the country. Due to these widespread atrocities and continuous physical coercion and intimidation, the citizens of Oromia are unable to speak freely, not alone to go out and vote in election.

Although the conflicts in Oromia region, were undergoing for long time, currently it is in escalating momentum. There are protests, violence, and conflicts everywhere. There are huge displacements of people and humanitarian crises has destabilized the Oromia regional state as well as neighbouring nations. The current conflict in the northern Ethiopia has also impact on the displacement of people.

Currently the escalating political issues and the security of the country is in dangerous situations as other third party actors are exacerbating the complicated situation.

Therefore, we believe that solving the political crises through peaceful inclusive dialogue comes first before jumping into nominal election. We had been through fake election for the last 27 years that resulted in huge crises to the country’s political system. We believe that repeating the same mistake would even create more chaos and endanger the country and its neighbouring nations.

We recommend that repairing the fractured administrative regions and restoring peace and security must be undertaken before the election takes place. Still volatile situations are escalating in Oromia and other regions. The ruling party trying to solve the problems through armed forces and through total control over the population. In this regard, we are concerned about the current remark Dr. Abiy Ahmed made in Moyale on 10/12/20 during his state visit to Kenya. He mentioned eliminating the OLF, the main driver of Oromia National Transitional Government (ONTG), in the region and called the Kenyan government to support him. This is another devastating move and clear evidence that the ruling party wants to get rid of opposition parties and run election on its own.

On this occasion we would like to caution the Kenyan Government that it should not be involved against Oromo national freedom struggle and get in conflict with the Oromo people who share communities in the cross borders and coexisted for centuries.

Finally, OLF would like to reiterate that before holding election, the complex political problems must be resolved; the Oromia regional state must be repaired and ONTG established; and sufficient frameworks prepared for Inclusive dialogue and consensus reached in line with the call by African Union (AU). We are ready to play our role in paving the way for inclusive dialogue and possible agreed upon election”

Victory to the Masses!

Oromo Liberation Front

Finfinnee

December 12, 2020

Filannoo Biyyaalessaa fi Jeequmsa RFDI ilaalchisuun Ibsa Adda Bilisummaa Oromoo

Addi Bilisummaa Oromoo filannoo haqa qabeessaafi bilisaa fi ijaaramuu mootummaa RFDI dimokraatawaa hunda hammatetti amana. Paartiin biyya bulchaa jiru filannoo biyyaalessa 6ffaa bara 2021tti gaggeessuuf karoorsuurratti jiraatuu argaa jirra. Filannoo dimokraatawaa rakkina siyaasaa biyyattii keessaa furuutti qooda ijaaraa gumaachu gaggeessuuf nagaa fi sabatiinsi mirkanaahuunfi hirmaannaan paartilee siyaasaa murteessaa dha jennee amanna.

Haa tahu malee, haala jeequmsi RDFI keessaa amma jiruun filannoo gaggeessuuf karoorsuun fakkeessimaaf yoo tahe malee, dhugaaf hin fakkaatu. Paartiin biyyattii bulchaa jiru rakkoolee jiran dhoksuun xiyyeeffannaa jiru gara filannoo biyyaalessaa deebisuuf tattaafatus, biyyattiin jeequmsa nageenyaa fi siyaasaa walxaxaa fi akkaan ulfaataa keessatti kuftee jiraachuun hubatamaa dha.

Waggoota lamaa fi walakaa dabreef ABO fi paartileen siyaasaa biroo sochii mul’ataa taasisaa jiran jeequmsi kun akka dhalatuuf deemu fi odoo yeroon hin dabarre furmaanni siyaasaa hundeerraa akka laatamuuf paartii biyya bulchaa jiruuf akeekaa turan. Seeraa fi sirni akka kabajamee adeemsa jijjiirama dimokraatawaa keessatti hundi qixa akka fayyadamuuf deeggarsa keenyas gumaachaa turre. Haa tahuu garuu, paartiin biyya bulchaa jiru yaada nuti dhiyeessine moggaatti dhiisuu qof aodoo hin taane, caasaa tikaa isaatti fayyadamee dhaaba keenyaa fi sochii nuti guutummaa biyyattii keessatti taasisnu danquutti bobba’e.

Ammayyuu biyyattii keessa rakkoo siyaasaa fala hin arganne guddaatu jira. Kanaan alas jeequmsi heeraa fi rakkooleen lammiilee akkasumas gaaffileen paartileen siyaasaa dhiyeessan akka seeraa fi heera RFDI irra jiruutti deebisaan hin laatamneef. Sirni haqaa biyyattii bilisa tahee hojii isa raawwachuu hin dandeenye; caasaan tikaa, poolisaa fi humnoonni hidhattootaa biroo ajaja mana murtii malee ifatti biyyattii bulchaa jira; bulchiinsotni naannolee kan akka Oromiyaa ammayyuu ajaja Komaandi Poostii waraanaa jala jiraachuu fi caasaan bulchiinsa siviilii diigamuun waan ifatti mul’atu.

ABOn filannoo irratti hirmaatuu kan barbaadu tahullee, haala qabatamaa amma jiruun bakka guutummaatti bifa jechuun dandahamuun miseensonni, hogganoonni fi deggartoonni keenya kan silaa kaadhimamtootaa fi taajjabdoota filannichaa tahan sadarkaa hundatti hidhaa keessa jiran kanatti hirmaatuun hin dandahamu. Kana malees waajjira Muummee Finfinnee jiru dabalatee waajjiraaleen ABO guutummaa biyyattii keessatti argaman marti caasaa tikaa paartii biyyattii bulchaa jiruun saamamaniiru; cufamaniiru; tohannaa jalatti argamu.

Tarrisa maqaa miseensota keenya hidhamanii fi waajjiraalee cufamanii irra deddeebiin Boordii Filannoo Biyyaalessaa RFDI tiif galchinullee, iyyata keenyaaf deebisaa qabatamaa tokkollee odoo hin argatin kunoo ji’a Afur tahee jira. Kunis dandeettii fi gahumsa Boordii Filannoo biyyaalessaa akkasumas murtiilee fudhatuu fi walaba tahee hojjechuu isaa gaaffii keessa kan galche dha. Guutummaa biyyattii keessatti ammayyuu miseensotaa fi deeggaroota keenya akkasumas lammiilee ABOf mararfannoo qaban adamsuu, hidhu fi ajjeesuun akkuma itti fufetti jira. Yakka suukaneessaa itti fufiinsaa gaggeeffamaa jiru kanaa fi dhiibbaa fi hiraarsii qaamaan irra gahu kanarraa lammiileen Oromiyaa gadi bahanii qaama isaan bulchu filatuun hafee bilisa tahanii dubbatuyyuu hin dandeenye.

Waldhibdeeleen naannoo Oromiyaa keessaa yeroo dheeraaf kan deeme tahuun beekamullee, yeroo dhiyoo as sadarkaa akkaan yaaddessaatti ol ka’ee jira. Hiriirri mormii, jeequmsi fi walitti bu’iinsotni bakkayyuu jira. Qayee isaaniirraa buqqa’uun ummataa fi jeequmsi namoomaa Oromiyaa sabatiinsa dhabsiisuurra dabree biyyoota ollaatis jeequurratti argama. Walitti bu’iisi wayta ammaa kana Kaaba Itoophiyaatti deemaa jirus buqqa’iinsa lammiileef shoora gumaache qaba. Qaamotni sadaffaan biroon haala walxaxaa jiru daranuu hammeessuutti dabalee, rakkooleen siyaasaa fi jeequmsi nageenyaa wayta ammaa biyyattii keessa jiru sadarkaa akkaan yaaddessaarra gaheera.

Kanaafuu, filmaata dhimma ijoo hin taanetti cehuun dura jeequmsa siyaasaa biyyattii raasaa jiru marii karaa nagaa kan qaamolee hunda hammateen furuutu dursa argachuu qaba jennee amanna. Waggoota 27n dabraniif filannoo fakkeessii sirna siyaasaa biyyattii jeequmsa irra hamaatti geesse hedduu keessa dabarree as geenye. Akka amantaa ABOtti, dogoggora fakkaataa irra deebi’anii dalaguun goolii caaluu uumuun biyyattii fi olloota ishee balaa hamaaf afeera.

Caasaa bulchiinsota naannolee caccabanii suphuuni fi nagaa fi sabatiinsa mirkaneessuuf filannoon adeemsifamuu dura raawwatamuu qaba jenna. Oromiyaa fi naannolee biroottis haala akkaan yaaddessaatu daranuu hammaataa deemaa jira. Paartiin humnaan biyya bulchaa jiru rakkoolee humnoota hidhattoottaa fi ummata guutummaatti tohachuun furuuf yaalaa jira. Gama kanaan, yaada Dr. Abiyyi Ahmad dhiyeenya kana 10/12/20 imala gara Keeniyaatti taasiseen Mooyyaleetti laateen yaaddoo qabnu ibsina. Mootummaa Cehumsa Biyyaalessaa Oromiyaa dursitummaan ijaaraa kan jiru, ABO, naannicha keessaa dhabamsiisuu dubbatee, kanaafis mootummaan Keeniyaa akka isa deeggaru gaafate. Kuni sochii balaa hamaa qabu kan biraa paartiin biyyattii humnaan bulchaa jiru taasisuu fi paartilee siyaasaa dhabamsiisee filannicha kophaa isaa dorgomee injifatuuf fedhii inni qabuuf ragaa gahaa dha. Mootummaan Keeniyaa qabsoo bilisummaa isaatiif ummanni Oromoo taasisaa jiru bifa kamiinuu dura dhaabbatuu keessa akka hin seenne fi ummata Oromoo daangaa waliin qooddatuu fi barootaaf waliin jiraataa bahe faana wal dhibdee keessa akka hin seenne akeekkachiisna.

Maayiirratti ABOn, filannoon gaggeeffamuun dura rakkooleen siyaasaa walxaxoon furamuu, bulchiinsi naannoo Oromiyaa haaromsamuu fi MCBO ijaaramuu; akkaataa Gamtaan Afrikaa kaa’een bifa wal simatuun mariin qaamolee hunda hammatee akka gaggeeffamuu fi waliigaltee biyyaalessaarra ga’amuuf haalli aanjawaan mijeeffamuu qaba jedhee amana. Marii hunda hamate dhugoomsuu fi filannoo irratti waliigalamee adeemsifamu milkeessuuf qooda keenya gumaachudhaaf qophii tahuu keenya irra deebiin mirkaneessina.

Injifannoo Ummata Bal’aaf!

Adda Bilisummaa Oromoo

Finfinnee

Muddee 12, 2020