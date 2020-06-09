Olmaa Oromia, Waxabajjii 9, 2020 – 2

Fakkeessuun Amma Yoomiitti Biyya Bulcha?
Fakkeessuun Amma Yoomiitti Biyya Bulcha? Damee Boruu: Waxabajjii 07, 2020 Warra Motummaa Kononeel Abiyi wajjin dhaabbatuufis tahee mormaa jiruuf Impaayeerri Itoophiyaa daddaffiin akka dhidhima seenaa jirtu...
Waamicha Qeerroo Bilisummaa Oromoo ilmaan Oromoo waraana mootummaa keessa jiraniif
Waamicha Qeerroo Bilisummaa Oromoo ilmaan Oromoo waraana mootummaa keessa jiraniif Qawween Sabaa fi Dantaa Sabaaf! #Miseensota_Raayyaa_Ittisa_Biyyaaf #Polisii_Oromiyaaf #Humna_Addaa_Oromiyaa fi #Milishaa_Oromiyaaf Oromummaa kan wareegama ilmaan Oromoo hedduun biqile buqqisuuf tattaafachuun, Oromiyaa lafee gototaan...
Similar Articles
Comments
Most Popular
Bill and Melinda Gates say Trump’s halting of WHO funding is dangerous
Bill and Melinda Gates say Trump's halting of WHO funding is dangerous and 'does not make any sense' as the philanthropists pledge an extra...
Bill Gates on how to fight future pandemics
Bill Gates on how to fight future pandemics The coronavirus will hasten three big medical breakthroughs. That is just a start By Bill Gates, Apr 23rd...
U.N. Chief Warns Authoritarians Are Weaponizing Pandemic to Subvert Human Rights
U.N. Chief Warns Authoritarians Are Weaponizing Pandemic to Subvert Human Rights At the United Nations, Secretary-General António Guterres warned Wednesday that authoritarian governments are exploiting...