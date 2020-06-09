Previous articleOlmaa Oromia, Waxabajjii 9, 2020 – 1

Fakkeessuun Amma Yoomiitti Biyya Bulcha?

Afaan Oromoo
Fakkeessuun Amma Yoomiitti Biyya Bulcha? Damee Boruu: Waxabajjii 07, 2020 Warra Motummaa Kononeel Abiyi wajjin dhaabbatuufis tahee mormaa jiruuf Impaayeerri Itoophiyaa daddaffiin akka dhidhima seenaa jirtu...
Waamicha Qeerroo Bilisummaa Oromoo ilmaan Oromoo waraana mootummaa keessa jiraniif

Afaan Oromoo
Waamicha Qeerroo Bilisummaa Oromoo ilmaan Oromoo waraana mootummaa keessa jiraniif Qawween Sabaa fi Dantaa Sabaaf! #Miseensota_Raayyaa_Ittisa_Biyyaaf #Polisii_Oromiyaaf #Humna_Addaa_Oromiyaa fi #Milishaa_Oromiyaaf Oromummaa kan wareegama ilmaan Oromoo hedduun biqile buqqisuuf tattaafachuun, Oromiyaa lafee gototaan...
Bill and Melinda Gates say Trump’s halting of WHO funding is dangerous

Afaan Oromoo
Bill and Melinda Gates say Trump's halting of WHO funding is dangerous and 'does not make any sense' as the philanthropists pledge an extra...

Bill Gates on how to fight future pandemics

English
Bill Gates on how to fight future pandemics The coronavirus will hasten three big medical breakthroughs. That is just a start By Bill Gates, Apr 23rd...

U.N. Chief Warns Authoritarians Are Weaponizing Pandemic to Subvert Human Rights

English
U.N. Chief Warns Authoritarians Are Weaponizing Pandemic to Subvert Human Rights At the United Nations, Secretary-General António Guterres warned Wednesday that authoritarian governments are exploiting...

Afaan Oromoo

Olmaa Oromia, Waxabajjii 9, 2020 – 2

Afaan Oromoo

Olmaa Oromia, Waxabajjii 9, 2020 – 1

Ibsa Komishinii Poolisii Oromiyaa Poolisiin Oromiyaa Yakka ittisuu, Nageenyaa naannoo mirkaneessuu fi Heeraa fi seera kabjee kabchiisuu malee hojii biraa hin qabu. Bu'uruma kanaan yeroo kamiyyuu...
English

Ethiopia: Double number of people in need this year

Ethiopia: Double number of people in need this year To address needs of 16.5M people, up from 7M, $506M earmarked for fight against coronavirus Addis Getachew,...
Afaan Oromoo

Oduu Gara Garaa, Waxabajjii 9, 2020

Oduu Gara Garaa, Waxabajjii 9, 2020 Dhiigni ilmaan Oromoo biyya kanatti dhiiga saree ta'e jira. Guyyaa har'aa waraanni Bilxiginnaan ummata keenya irratti bobbaaste obboleessa keenya saadiq...
