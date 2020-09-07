Olmaa Oromiyaa, Fulbaana 6, 2020








ICCn Yakka Oromoorratti Raawwataamaa Jiru Akka Qoratuuf Gaafatame.

Afaan Oromoo Falmataa - 1
Kominiitiin Oromoo biyya Niizerlaand rakkoo Itoophiyaa keessatti mootummaan uummatarraan ga'aa jiru ICC'n akka qoratuuf xalayaa barreesse. SQ | Fulbaana 4, 2020 International Criminal Court yakka mootummaan...
ABO: Waamicha Waltajjii Marii Hawaasa Oromoo Maraaf

Afaan Oromoo Falmataa - 0
Waamicha Waltajjii Marii Hawaasa Oromoo Maraaf, Guyyaa: Fulbaana/September 05, 2020 Sa'aa: 3:00 w.b./pm (akka sa'aa Washington, DCtti) Toora Marii: Zoom dhaan Jaarmiyaa ABO Biyya Ambaa Irraa, Guyyaa https://www.facebook.com/ifaao/videos/3338114142912120   Teessoon Zoomii...
