OMN: Gaaffi fi Deebii gara garaa – Hag 14, 2020






State of democracy in Africa: changing leaders doesn’t change politics

English Admin - 0
State of democracy in Africa: changing leaders doesn’t change politics Most notably, continued and in some cases increasing human rights abuses in countries such as Ethiopia,...
Teeppiitti dhaabbileen mootummaa fi dhunfaa erga cufamanii guyyoota shan ta’e

Afaan Oromoo Admin - 0
Teeppiitti dhaabbileen mootummaa fi dhunfaa erga cufamanii guyyoota shan ta'e   (BBC Afaan Oromoo) -- Dhaabbbileen tajaajila uummataa kan dhuunfaa fi mootummaa magaalaa Teeppii erga cufamanii...
English

Ethnic cleansing continued in Oromia Regional State by Abiy Ahmed

Admin - 12
Ethnic cleansing continued in Oromia Regional State by Ethiopian government lead by Dr. Abiy Ahmed, Prime Minister of Ethiopia July 10, 2020 The Right Honourable Justin...
Afaan Oromoo

New Book: የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) in pdf

Admin - 4
Book: የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) in PDF Via Aba Orma, September 3, 2019 የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) Author: Mudhin Siraj Pages: 152 Language: Amharic Year: July 2019 To...
Afaan Oromoo

OMN: ODUU GALGALAA (GURRAANDHALA 20, 2020)

Admin - 0
OMN: ODUU GALGALAA (GURRAANDHALA 20, 2020)
Amharic

PM Abiy Ahmed says African Americans live in the past

Admin - 9
PM Abiy Ahmed says African Americans live in the past In the first part of this video, Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali (Nobel Peace...
English

The Oromo Demand: The Removal of Statues of Menelik II

Admin - 4
The Oromo Demand: The Removal of Statues of Menelik II By Leenjiso Horo, July 5, 2020 Today in the United States of America, the statues of...
© Ayyaantuu 2020. Disclaimer: All views expressed on this site are opinion of authors and ayyaantuu is not responsible for the content.

Afaan Oromoo

Gudeeddaa daa’ima Oromoo ganna sagalii irratti RIB raawwatame

Admin - 0
Gudeeddaa daa’ima Oromoo ganna sagalii irratti Raayyaa Ittisaa Impaayera Itoophiyaan raawwatame Gudeeddaa daa’ima Oromoo ganna sagalii irratti Raayyaa Ittisaa Impaayera Itoophiyaan, Konyaa Wallagga Lixaa, Ona...
Afaan Oromoo

Jaarmiyaa Tokko Maaltu Jabaa Taasisa?

Admin - 0
Jaarmiyaa Tokko Maaltu Jabaa Taasisa? Dhaabni ykn jaarmiyaan tokko haalli inni ittiin jabaatuufi guddataa deemu karaaleefi roga hundaan waan jaarmiyaan tokko guuttachuudha qabu yoo guuttateedha....
English

Abiy-Jawar and the Amhara’s Ethiopia in Crisis

Admin - 1
Abiy-Jawar and the Amhara's Ethiopia in Crisis By Buludo Dada, August 15, 2020 Being terribly stuck between the Amharas clenched teeth caused by Shimalis Abdisa’s recent...
English

English

Afaan Oromoo

Afaan Oromoo

RSWO Oromoo ganna

Gudeeddaa daa’ima Oromoo ganna sagalii irratti RIB raawwatame

Admin - 0