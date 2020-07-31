OMN: Gabaasa Addaa – Ajjeechaa Oromiyaa keessatti ta’e (Ado 30, 2020)


Previous articleOromo: Chairman Dawud Ibsa under House Arrest

Sirna Bulguu (Neftenya System, Abiy is guided by)

Afaan Oromoo Admin - 0
Sirna Bulguu (Neftenya System, Abiy is guided by) The following video is a translation from Amharic to English. It explains the characteristic of neftegna system...
Oduu Waraana Bilisummaa Oromoo (WBO) irraa

Afaan Oromoo Admin - 3
Oduu Waraana Bilisummaa Oromoo irraa Adoolessa 28, 2020 #DAMBI_DOLLOO, #INJIFANNOO_WBO! Guyyaa har'aa Adoolessa Jul/28/2020. Ganama har'aa RGB PP maqaa WBO sakatta'uutiin karaa Maaxaa Taabor bobbatee turte. Hata'u malee Gaachana...
English

Ethnic cleansing continued in Oromia Regional State by Abiy Ahmed

Admin - 10
Ethnic cleansing continued in Oromia Regional State by Ethiopian government lead by Dr. Abiy Ahmed, Prime Minister of Ethiopia July 10, 2020 The Right Honourable Justin...
Afaan Oromoo

New Book: የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) in pdf

Admin - 4
Book: የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) in PDF Via Aba Orma, September 3, 2019 የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) Author: Mudhin Siraj Pages: 152 Language: Amharic Year: July 2019 To...
Amharic

PM Abiy Ahmed says African Americans live in the past

Admin - 9
PM Abiy Ahmed says African Americans live in the past In the first part of this video, Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali (Nobel Peace...
English

The Oromo Demand: The Removal of Statues of Menelik II

Admin - 3
The Oromo Demand: The Removal of Statues of Menelik II By Leenjiso Horo, July 5, 2020 Today in the United States of America, the statues of...
Afaan Oromoo

Breaking news: mass murder in Ambo

Admin - 3
Disturbing picture from Ambo where Hachalu was buried today. Unknown number of unarmed youth were assassinated by Abiy soldiers today. July 2, 2020 Via Qaanqee...
Afaan Oromoo

OMN: Gabaasa Addaa – Ajjeechaa Oromiyaa keessatti ta’e (Ado 30, 2020)

Admin - 0
OMN: Gabaasa Addaa - Ajjeechaa Oromiyaa keessatti ta'e (Ado 30, 2020)
English

Oromo: Chairman Dawud Ibsa under House Arrest

Admin - 0
Oromo: Chairman Dawud Ibsa under House Arrest July 30, 2020 (UNPO) -- Members of the OLF in the Diaspora have denounced the house arrest of the...
Amharic

Eritrean Mercenaries positioned in many areas in Oromia

Admin - 0
Eritrean Mercenaries positioned in many areas in Oromia የኤርትራ ቅጥረኛ ነፍሰ ገዳይ ወታደሮች በኦሮሚያ ውስጥ በብዙ አካባቢዎች ተሰራጭተዋል Listen to this Pathological liar, Opportunist, Megalomaniac and...
Afaan Oromoo

Seife Nebelbal Radio Interviews and other news – July 30, 2020

Admin - 0
Seife Nebelbal Radio Interviews and other news - July 30, 2020 Shira ABO diiguuf dalagamu dura ni dhaabbanna. Ibsa miseensota ABO Konyaa Sawud Arabiyaa magaalaa Jiddaa. Adoolessa...
Dawud Ibsa

Oromo: Chairman Dawud Ibsa under House Arrest

Admin - 0