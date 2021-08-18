OMN: Turtii Miseensota Waraana Bilisummaa Oromoo duraanii wajjin



OMN Horn Oduu (HAGAYYA 18, 2021)



#OLA have now closed the main arterial road connecting #Ethiopia with #Kenya.

OLA turning back vehicles and advising “it is not possible to pass, tell cars coming this way”#Oromia #Oromo #Ethiopia pic.twitter.com/4YQG1Jt3Qs

— Bijiga Defa (@bijiga_defa) August 18, 2021