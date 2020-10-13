 

SBO: Ibsa Ejjennoo Minseensota ABO Konyaa Oromia – Minnesota.

Afaan Oromoo Falmataa - 0
Ibsa Ejjennoo Minseensota ABO Konyaa Oromia-Minnesota. Kallachi Qabsoo Bilisummaa Ummata Oromoo, ABOn balaa Oromoo fi Oromiyaa akkasumas Biyyattii waliigalaa irratti aggaammate ilaalchisee furmaata Siyaasaa...
OMN: Turtii HD ABO Jaal Daawud Ibsaa Waliin (Onk 13, 2020)

Afaan Oromoo Falmataa - 0
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5ql5HPRt71Y  
