SBO: Ibsa Ejjennoo Minseensota ABO Konyaa Oromia – Minnesota.
Ibsa Ejjennoo Minseensota ABO Konyaa Oromia-Minnesota. Kallachi Qabsoo Bilisummaa Ummata Oromoo, ABOn balaa Oromoo fi Oromiyaa akkasumas Biyyattii waliigalaa irratti aggaammate ilaalchisee furmaata Siyaasaa...
OMN: Turtii HD ABO Jaal Daawud Ibsaa Waliin (Onk 13, 2020)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5ql5HPRt71Y
OMN: ODUU GALGALAA (GURRAANDHALA 20, 2020)
BBC Afaan Oromoo: ODUU Owwituu, Amajjii 27, 2020
Ethnic cleansing continued in Oromia Regional State by Abiy Ahmed
Ethnic cleansing continued in Oromia Regional State by Ethiopian government lead by Dr. Abiy Ahmed, Prime Minister of Ethiopia July 10, 2020 The Right Honourable Justin...
21 million Chinese died of coronavirus – US intelligence officials intercept data
21 million Chinese died of coronavirus – US intelligence officials intercept data By James Alami (Web Archive) -- A new data intercepted by the United States...
New Book: የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) in pdf
Book: የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) in PDF Via Aba Orma, September 3, 2019 የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) Author: Mudhin Siraj Pages: 152 Language: Amharic Year: July 2019 To...