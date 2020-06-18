ONN: Oduu Waxabajjii 17, 2020

Previous articleEthiopia is on the brink of failure
Oduu Injifannoo WBO, Waxabajjii 17, 2020
Oduu Injifannoo WBO, Waxabajjii 17, 2020 Via Raajii Guddataa Waxabajjii 17/2020 Oduu Injifannoo G/Wallaggaa Lixaa GAARA ABBAA SEENAA ============================================ Godina Wallaggaa Lixaa gaara Abbaa Seenaa bakka GABAA KAMISAA jedhamutti ganama kana...
Haaduu Lamaan Wal Muraa Jennan Inni Qara Qabu Hin Dhisaa Jedhe
Haaduu Lamaan Wal Muraa Jennan Inni Qara Qabu Hin Dhisaa Jedhe Damee Boruu: Waxabajjii 17/2020 Haaduu lamaa kan wal gita qara qabu wal riga malee wal...
Bill and Melinda Gates say Trump’s halting of WHO funding is dangerous
Bill and Melinda Gates say Trump's halting of WHO funding is dangerous and 'does not make any sense' as the philanthropists pledge an extra...
Bill Gates on how to fight future pandemics
Bill Gates on how to fight future pandemics The coronavirus will hasten three big medical breakthroughs. That is just a start By Bill Gates, Apr 23rd...
U.N. Chief Warns Authoritarians Are Weaponizing Pandemic to Subvert Human Rights
U.N. Chief Warns Authoritarians Are Weaponizing Pandemic to Subvert Human Rights At the United Nations, Secretary-General António Guterres warned Wednesday that authoritarian governments are exploiting...