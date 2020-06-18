ONN: Oduu Waxabajjii 17, 2020

Oduu ONN (Oromia News Network) Waxabajjii 17, 2020

Oduu Injifannoo WBO, Waxabajjii 17, 2020

Afaan Oromoo
Oduu Injifannoo WBO, Waxabajjii 17, 2020 Via Raajii Guddataa Waxabajjii 17/2020 Oduu Injifannoo G/Wallaggaa Lixaa GAARA ABBAA SEENAA ============================================ Godina Wallaggaa Lixaa gaara Abbaa Seenaa bakka GABAA KAMISAA jedhamutti ganama kana...
Haaduu Lamaan Wal Muraa Jennan Inni Qara Qabu Hin Dhisaa Jedhe

Afaan Oromoo
Haaduu Lamaan Wal Muraa Jennan Inni Qara Qabu Hin Dhisaa Jedhe Damee Boruu: Waxabajjii 17/2020 Haaduu lamaa kan wal gita qara qabu wal riga malee wal...
Bill and Melinda Gates say Trump’s halting of WHO funding is dangerous

Afaan Oromoo
Bill and Melinda Gates say Trump's halting of WHO funding is dangerous and 'does not make any sense' as the philanthropists pledge an extra...

Bill Gates on how to fight future pandemics

English
Bill Gates on how to fight future pandemics The coronavirus will hasten three big medical breakthroughs. That is just a start By Bill Gates, Apr 23rd...

U.N. Chief Warns Authoritarians Are Weaponizing Pandemic to Subvert Human Rights

English
U.N. Chief Warns Authoritarians Are Weaponizing Pandemic to Subvert Human Rights At the United Nations, Secretary-General António Guterres warned Wednesday that authoritarian governments are exploiting...

English

Hambo, the only place where Abiy Ahmed is successful

Hambo, the only place where Abiy Ahmed is successful By Rundaasaa Asheetee Hundee, June 18, 2020 The essential patterns of reversing the entire Oromo struggle set...
English

Ethiopia’s election delay will have consequences

Ethiopia’s decision to delay its election for Covid will have consequences for its democratic goals By Zecharias Zelalem, June 18, 2020 (QZ Africa) -- Ethiopia this...
English

Scientists unlock secrets of Ethiopia’s superfood

Scientists unlock secrets of Ethiopia's superfood in race to save it from warming climate Ethiopia's native staple food grain teff is at risk, with 80%...
Afaan Oromoo

ONN: Oduu Waxabajjii 17, 2020

Oduu ONN (Oromia News Network) Waxabajjii 17, 2020 https://youtu.be/d8LASk9wf-U
