Oromo Global Forum Conference – July 18, 2020



Oromia Global Forum is a global alliance of Oromo Civic, Professional and Faith-Based Organizations and individual proponents of Human Rights, residing in North America, Europe, Australia, Asia and Africa.

Our mission is to enhance Oromo unity, discuss, analyze and deliberate on man-made and natural disasters as well as human rights abuses plaguing the Oromo nation, and design strategies to mitigate the plights of our people.

OGF’s values are based on the egalitarian Gadaa System of the Oromo nation, in which the dignity of all human beings is equally respected and defended, irrespective of their color, culture and creed. OGF advocates for the protection and promotion of all human rights in Oromia and beyond. OGF upholds and defends the moral and ethical values of the Oromo nation, in which all human beings are equally treated, truth is defended and justice is served without discrimination. Furthermore, Oromia Global Forum (OGF) stands for, and defends Oromo national unity, integrity of Oromia, equality of its citizens, freedom of expression, social justice, self-determination and respect all forms of diversity in our society.

Signatories are:

1. Advocacy4Oromia

2. Bilal Oromo Dawa Center

3. Canaan Oromo Evangelical Church

4. Charismatic International Fellowship Church

5. DMV Oromo Islamic Center

6. Gaadisa Sabboontottaa KP

7. Global Gumii Oromia

8. Global Oromo Advocacy Group

9. Global Waaqeffannaa Council

10. Horn of Africa Genocide Watch

11. Human Rights League of the Horn of Africa

12. International Oromo Lawyers Association

13. International Oromo Women’s Organization

14. International Qeerroo Support Group

15. Network of Oromo Studies

16. Mana Kiristaanaa Fayyisaa Addunyaa

17. Oromo Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church

18. Oromo Communities’ Association of North America

19. Oromo Evangelical Lutheran Church of Los Angeles

20. Oromo Evangelical Lutheran Church of Washington DC Metropolitan Area

21. Oromo Evangelical Lutheran Mission Society

22. Oromo Human Rights and Relief Organization

23. Oromo Legacy, Leadership and Advocacy Association

24. Oromo Lutheran Church of Baltimore

25. Oromo Parliamentarians Council

26. Oromo Political Prisoners Association

27. Oromia Support Group

28. Oromo Studies Association

29. Tawfiq Islamic Center

30. Tawhid Oromo Islamic Center in Minnesota

31. Union of Oromo Communities in Canada

32. United Oromo Chirstian Church in Australia

33. United Oromo Evangelical Church

34. Wabii Maccaa

35. Washington DC Metropolitan Oromo SDA Church

Together, we shall overcome all the odds.

Galatoomaa,

Jamaal (on behalf of Oromia Global Forum)