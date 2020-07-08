Oromo in Norway Protest at Nobel Peace Prize Committee HQ

Jaal Caaltuu Siyyoo Jaarraa Haa Waldhaannu!
Jaal Caaltuu Siyyoo Jaarraa Haa Waldhaannu! Seenaa Caaltuu Siyyoo Jaarraa Caaltuu was born in the village of Abuuqee in esatern Hararge and grew up in the...
Kello Media and Kush Media Network Launch Joint Satellite TV to Oromia
Kello Media and Kush Media Network Launch Joint Satellite TV to Oromia As we all know, access to free media is a necessity for all...
Similar Articles
Comments
MOST POPULAR
Breaking news: mass murder in Ambo
Disturbing picture from Ambo where Hachalu was buried today. Unknown number of unarmed youth were assassinated by Abiy soldiers today. July 2, 2020 Via Qaanqee...
PM Abiy Ahmed says African Americans live in the past
PM Abiy Ahmed says African Americans live in the past In the first part of this video, Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali (Nobel Peace...
More arrests in Sidama as authorities refuse to hand power to new region
More arrests in Sidama as authorities refuse to hand power to new region By Sidama Human Rights Activists, May 8, 2020 The persistent violations of human...
New Book: የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) in pdf
Book: የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) in PDF Via Aba Orma, September 3, 2019 የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) Author: Mudhin Siraj Pages: 152 Language: Amharic Year: July 2019 To...
HRW: Ethiopia Cracks Down: Daily Brief – July 2, 2020
HRW: Ethiopia Cracks Down: Daily Brief - July 2, 2020 (HRW) -- Ethiopia cracks down following protests over popular singer’s murder; detainees at a facility...