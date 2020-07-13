Oromo in Yemen join Global Oromo Protest where their own life is at stake



Previous articleStop Fascism from Taking Root in Ethiopia

BBC Afaan Oromoo: Ali Birraa waayyee Haacaaluu maal jedha

Afaan Oromoo Admin - 0
BBC Afaan Oromoo: 'Haacaaluu Hundeessaa waliin 'lubbuun keenya tokko,' duuti isaa hedduu na hubde' Ali Birra  
Read more

No Doubt, Abiy has his hands in killing Hachalu

Afaan Oromoo Admin - 0
No Doubt, Abiy has his hands in killing Hachalu In his speech, Abiy said that he told Hachalu to leave the country. Shimelis Abisa said...
Read more

Similar Articles

Comments

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

blank

MOST POPULAR

Amharic

PM Abiy Ahmed says African Americans live in the past

Admin - 9
PM Abiy Ahmed says African Americans live in the past In the first part of this video, Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali (Nobel Peace...
Read more
Afaan Oromoo

New Book: የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) in pdf

Admin - 4
Book: የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) in PDF Via Aba Orma, September 3, 2019 የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) Author: Mudhin Siraj Pages: 152 Language: Amharic Year: July 2019 To...
Read more
Afaan Oromoo

Breaking news: mass murder in Ambo

Admin - 3
Disturbing picture from Ambo where Hachalu was buried today. Unknown number of unarmed youth were assassinated by Abiy soldiers today. July 2, 2020 Via Qaanqee...
Read more
Afaan Oromoo

I have bad news for Abiy and neo-nafxanyaas

Admin - 5
I have bad news for Abiy and neo-nafxanyaas, YOU HAVE AWAKEN THE OROMO NATION! Moa Abagodu, PhD, July 5, 2020 The Oromo Nation do not have...
Read more
English

More arrests in Sidama as authorities refuse to hand power to new region

Admin - 1
More arrests in Sidama as authorities refuse to hand power to new region By Sidama Human Rights Activists, May 8, 2020 The persistent violations of human...
Read more

© Ayyaantuu 2020. Disclaimer: All views expressed on this site are opinion of authors and ayyaantuu is not responsible for the content.

Quick Links

Must Read

Afaan Oromoo

Oromo in Yemen join Global Oromo Protest where their own life is at stake

Admin - 0
Oromo in Yemen join Global Oromo Protest where their own life is at stake
View Post
English

Stop Fascism from Taking Root in Ethiopia

Admin - 0
Stop Fascism from Taking Root in Ethiopia To:      The Federal Government of Germany Berlin, Friday Jul 10, 2020 - Oromo protests in bad weather The...
View Post
English

US Oromos Protest Singer Hachalu’s Death

Admin - 0
US Oromos Protest Singer Hachalu's Death Voice of America, 13th July 2020 (Big News Network) -- Nearly two weeks after the slaying of a popular singer...
View Post
English

Brooks residents protest against the oppression of the Oromo

Admin - 0
Brooks residents protest against the oppression of the Oromo people, in wake of artist killing By Tiffany Goodwein, Jul 12, 2020 BROOKS (ChatNewsToday) -- ABO Flags were...
View Post

Popular Articles

Amharic

PM Abiy Ahmed says African Americans live in the past

Admin - 9
PM Abiy Ahmed says African Americans live in the past In the first part of this video, Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali (Nobel Peace...
View Post
Afaan Oromoo

New Book: የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) in pdf

Admin - 4
Book: የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) in PDF Via Aba Orma, September 3, 2019 የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) Author: Mudhin Siraj Pages: 152 Language: Amharic Year: July 2019 To...
View Post
Afaan Oromoo

Breaking news: mass murder in Ambo

Admin - 3
Disturbing picture from Ambo where Hachalu was buried today. Unknown number of unarmed youth were assassinated by Abiy soldiers today. July 2, 2020 Via Qaanqee...
View Post
MORE STORIES
Stop Fascism

Stop Fascism from Taking Root in Ethiopia

Admin - 0