Ethiopian Government’s Use of Covid-19 Pandemic as a Political Weapon to Punish Citizens .

Afaan Oromoo Falmataa - 0
Ethiopia: – Government’s Use of Covid-19 Pandemic as a Political Weapon to Punish Citizens in Sidama and Oromia. By Denboba Natie, Edinburgh, Scotland | August...
Waraqaan Prof. Mararaa Guddinaan dhiheessan maaliif mormiin mudate?

Afaan Oromoo Falmataa - 0
Waraqaan Prof. Mararaa Guddinaan dhiheessan maaliif mormiin mudate? BBC Afaan Oromo | Hagayya 26, 2020 Yooyyaa! Seenaa ijaarsa Itoophiyaa irratti rakkoo ture akka ka’u warri hin feene...
Afaan Oromoo

OMN: ODUU GALGALAA (GURRAANDHALA 20, 2020)

Admin - 0
OMN: ODUU GALGALAA (GURRAANDHALA 20, 2020)
English

Ethnic cleansing continued in Oromia Regional State by Abiy Ahmed

Admin - 12
Ethnic cleansing continued in Oromia Regional State by Ethiopian government lead by Dr. Abiy Ahmed, Prime Minister of Ethiopia July 10, 2020 The Right Honourable Justin...
Afaan Oromoo

New Book: የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) in pdf

Admin - 4
Book: የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) in PDF Via Aba Orma, September 3, 2019 የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) Author: Mudhin Siraj Pages: 152 Language: Amharic Year: July 2019 To...
Afaan Oromoo

21 million Chinese died of coronavirus – US intelligence officials intercept data

Admin - 1
21 million Chinese died of coronavirus – US intelligence officials intercept data By James Alami (Web Archive) -- A new data intercepted by the United States...
Amharic

PM Abiy Ahmed says African Americans live in the past

Admin - 9
PM Abiy Ahmed says African Americans live in the past In the first part of this video, Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali (Nobel Peace...
English

African migrants ‘left to die’ in Saudi Arabia’s hellish Covid detention

Admin - 0
Investigation: African migrants 'left to die' in Saudi Arabia’s hellish Covid detention centres "The guards just throw the bodies out back as if it was...
Afaan Oromoo

Oromo Media – August 29, 2020

Admin - 0
Afaan Oromoo

Oromo Protests in Diaspora August 29, 2020

Admin - 0
Oromo Protests in Diaspora August 29, 2020
English

Is there a way out from Ethiopia’s crisis of governance?

Admin - 0
Is there a way out from Ethiopia’s crisis of governance? By Yohannes Woldemariam, August 29, 2020 The world has come to know the Ethiopian Prime Minister...
African migrants

African migrants ‘left to die’ in Saudi Arabia’s hellish Covid detention

Admin - 0