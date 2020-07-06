Oromo Protests Against Abiy Regime, July 6, 2020

Washington DC






SEATTLE — Hundreds of local Ethiopians are joining forces with those in their native country to protest the recent unrest that has rocked the country.

In an act of desperation, voicing a cry for help, concerned community decided to hit the streets Sunday evening and marched right to the doors of KOMO News.

“Today, we the Oromo community of Seattle stand in solidarity with our people in Ethiopia who are facing injustices,” announced demonstrator Ebany Tura.

The Oromo community of Ethiopia is pleading for the release of two Washington residents detained in Ethiopia—Yusuf Beshir and Redwan Aman.

