Share Facebook Twitter Oromo Protests in Diaspora August 29, 2020 Share Facebook Twitter Previous articleIs there a way out from Ethiopia’s crisis of governance?Next articleOromo Media – August 29, 2020 Ethiopian Government’s Use of Covid-19 Pandemic as a Political Weapon to Punish Citizens . Afaan Oromoo Falmataa - August 27, 2020 0 Ethiopia: – Government’s Use of Covid-19 Pandemic as a Political Weapon to Punish Citizens in Sidama and Oromia. By Denboba Natie, Edinburgh, Scotland | August... Read more Waraqaan Prof. Mararaa Guddinaan dhiheessan maaliif mormiin mudate? Afaan Oromoo Falmataa - August 27, 2020 0 Waraqaan Prof. Mararaa Guddinaan dhiheessan maaliif mormiin mudate? BBC Afaan Oromo | Hagayya 26, 2020 Yooyyaa! Seenaa ijaarsa Itoophiyaa irratti rakkoo ture akka ka’u warri hin feene... Read more Similar Articles Comments LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address!Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed. Share Facebook Twitter MOST POPULARAllAfaan OromooAmharicEnglishFeaturedHuman RightsOdaa PostMore Afaan Oromoo OMN: ODUU GALGALAA (GURRAANDHALA 20, 2020)Admin - February 20, 20200OMN: ODUU GALGALAA (GURRAANDHALA 20, 2020)Read more English Ethnic cleansing continued in Oromia Regional State by Abiy AhmedAdmin - July 12, 202012Ethnic cleansing continued in Oromia Regional State by Ethiopian government lead by Dr. Abiy Ahmed, Prime Minister of Ethiopia July 10, 2020 The Right Honourable Justin...Read more Afaan Oromoo New Book: የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) in pdfAdmin - September 4, 20194Book: የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) in PDF Via Aba Orma, September 3, 2019 የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) Author: Mudhin Siraj Pages: 152 Language: Amharic Year: July 2019 To...Read more Afaan Oromoo 21 million Chinese died of coronavirus – US intelligence officials intercept dataAdmin - April 13, 2020121 million Chinese died of coronavirus – US intelligence officials intercept data By James Alami (Web Archive) -- A new data intercepted by the United States...Read more Amharic PM Abiy Ahmed says African Americans live in the pastAdmin - June 7, 20209PM Abiy Ahmed says African Americans live in the past In the first part of this video, Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali (Nobel Peace...Read more