Peaceful Oromo Protests – July 24, 2020

Peaceful demonstrations in Nekemta, Jimma, Dolaa & Awadey cities of Oromia region, July 24, 2020.



QERROO JIMMATTI







Godina Iluu Abbaa Booraa Aanaa Bureetti Keebeek Badhaasaa Badii tokko male Shanee Deeggarta jechuun hidhamuun isaa baatii lakkoofsiseera. Hanga yoonaas Furmaata hin arganne. Sagalee ta’aafii.



Rayyaan Ittisaa Biyyaa Waliif Galuu Dadhaberaa. #Share

#BREAKING_NEWS

Salphinaa Waranaa Motummaa Abiyot Kaasayee Caamadaa Dhagayaa Wal Dhagesisaa. Erga Guyyaa Kalessaa Biraahanu Jullaa Jechaa Fokkataa Motummaan Kunii Harayaa Kufuu Hin Dandaa’u Jedhee Dubbaate Bodaa Waranumaa Kessaa Bifaa Hin Bekkamneen Biraahanu Jullaa Rukutaamu Qabaa Iciitin Jedhuu Rayyaa Ittisaa Biyyaa (RIB) Kessaa Bahee Jiraa. Eyyaan Dhugaadha Biraahanu Jullaa Ergaamtu Abiyot Kaasayee Caamadaati Dubbiin Innii Dubbaate Waranaa Rayyaa Itti Biyyaa Namaa Tokkoo Tokkoof Akkaa Motummaan Kunii Ummaata Oromoo Duguggaa Sanyii (Gonecide) Irraatti Rawwataa Jiruu Dubbiin Galteefi Jirtii.

Wal Dhabbiin Isaani Malii Jechuun Kessaan Hin Oluu? Akkaa Heraa Fi Seraa Biyyaatti Gaheen Waraannii Tokkoo Qabuu. Nagenyaa Biyyaa Eguudha Malee Party Kamirraayu Bilisaa. Kan Biraahanun Jedhuu Garuu Abiyot Kaasayee Caamadaatif Dhabbachuu Mul’isaa. Kunii Gonkumaa Fudhataama Hin Qabuu Jechuun Mormii Hamaatu Waranaa Jidduu Jiraa. Kunii Ammoo Ummaataf Wan Gariidha. Motummaaf Ammoo Kufaati Guddaadha. Bilxiginnaan Kuftee Jirtii. Motummaa Sodaa Guddoo Kessaa Galee Jiraa.

Waliif Dabarsaa Wan Isaan Irraa Gahaanin Dukaa Bunee Isiinif Maxxansinaa.

Who is the beast that ate Artist Dadi Gelan?

================================

The beast that ate Hachalu is Abiy Ahmed in the king’s nightmare. The facts that are for evidence

• Artist Dadi Gelan are the founder of anti-arm and the founder of the soul and the beauty of the soul. This kind of work is more than enough reason to be arrested by abiy.

• Artist Dadi Gelan is a bullet that was killed while he was playing on stage while he was playing on stage. This killing is a killing that is a killing.

• We haven’t heard any judgment process that was killed by artist gelan, except saying ” government ” has been arrested.

• I think it is enough to remember the speech of artist da dhi father because he is bought with money and mission. As his father said, da dhi or their killer has no conflict and hate with the person who is called killer. It was said that he could be bought with money.

So the government that killed dadi gelan is abiy ahmed.

I want to pass with this, it is not a problem to kill people and kill people. Instead, it’s his regular actions. When we see the story, abiy started killing people and killing people, he was 17/18 years old. 1992 has killed many people in agaro and habesha. Then he killed many oromo people by leading to wollega. In 2004/2005, many people have made the lives of many people to burn the church in habesha. In General, it is his regular action that grew up killing and killing people for abiy.

Let’s listen to the work of artist dadi gelan.

justice for oromo people

