Qeerroo Power – Late Evening Collections – Aug 3, 2020












Previous articleQARREE AND QEERROO:  Warriors of The Oromo Nation!

OMN: ODUU (Hag 3/2020)

Afaan Oromoo Admin - 1
OMN: ODUU (Hag 3/2020) #Baalee_Diinshoo Wanti Diinshootti ta'ame dhugaadha. waan baay'ee garaa Nama gubuudha. Qeerroo Lamatu Wareegame. Dhimmichi akkas ture. Ganama irraa kaasee konkolaataan tokko deddebi'ee...
Read more

Early morning of standstill in Oromia

Afaan Oromoo Admin - 0
Early morning of standstill in Oromia (Aug 3, 2020) Oromiyaa gootuu keeysatti 100 % hujjiin geejjibaa dhaabbateeti jira. Magaaloota akka Amboo fii Godina addaa Naannoo...
Read more

Similar Articles

Comments

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

blank

MOST POPULAR

English

Ethnic cleansing continued in Oromia Regional State by Abiy Ahmed

Admin - 10
Ethnic cleansing continued in Oromia Regional State by Ethiopian government lead by Dr. Abiy Ahmed, Prime Minister of Ethiopia July 10, 2020 The Right Honourable Justin...
Read more
Afaan Oromoo

New Book: የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) in pdf

Admin - 4
Book: የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) in PDF Via Aba Orma, September 3, 2019 የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) Author: Mudhin Siraj Pages: 152 Language: Amharic Year: July 2019 To...
Read more
Amharic

PM Abiy Ahmed says African Americans live in the past

Admin - 9
PM Abiy Ahmed says African Americans live in the past In the first part of this video, Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali (Nobel Peace...
Read more
English

The Oromo Demand: The Removal of Statues of Menelik II

Admin - 3
The Oromo Demand: The Removal of Statues of Menelik II By Leenjiso Horo, July 5, 2020 Today in the United States of America, the statues of...
Read more
Afaan Oromoo

OMN: ODUU GALGALAA (GURRAANDHALA 20, 2020)

Admin - 0
OMN: ODUU GALGALAA (GURRAANDHALA 20, 2020)
Read more

© Ayyaantuu 2020. Disclaimer: All views expressed on this site are opinion of authors and ayyaantuu is not responsible for the content.

Quick Links

Must Read

Afaan Oromoo

Qeerroo Power – Late Evening Collections – Aug 3, 2020

Admin - 0
Qeerroo Power - Late Evening Collections - Aug 3, 2020 ﻿
View Post
English

QARREE AND QEERROO:  Warriors of The Oromo Nation!

Admin - 0
QARREE AND QEERROO:  Warriors of The Oromo Nation! Herald your victory song by saying “Mo’ichaan Galaa! Hinjifanoon Galaa!” By Lolltuu, August 3, 2020 The forefathers of the Oromo...
View Post
Afaan Oromoo

Qeerroo Power – In pictures and videos of day 1

Admin - 0
Qeerroo Power - in pictures and videos of day 1 Thess are only few pictures and videos of today (Aug 3, 2020).
View Post
English

Amhara Supremacy as a “Critical Asset”

Admin - 0
Amhara Supremacy as a “Critical Asset" By Faisal Roble, Aug 3, 2020,  Somali Region News The struggle in Ethiopia is over equity, self identification and self-determination.So is...
View Post

Popular Articles

English

Ethnic cleansing continued in Oromia Regional State by Abiy Ahmed

Admin - 10
Ethnic cleansing continued in Oromia Regional State by Ethiopian government lead by Dr. Abiy Ahmed, Prime Minister of Ethiopia July 10, 2020 The Right Honourable Justin...
View Post
Afaan Oromoo

New Book: የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) in pdf

Admin - 4
Book: የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) in PDF Via Aba Orma, September 3, 2019 የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) Author: Mudhin Siraj Pages: 152 Language: Amharic Year: July 2019 To...
View Post
Amharic

PM Abiy Ahmed says African Americans live in the past

Admin - 9
PM Abiy Ahmed says African Americans live in the past In the first part of this video, Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali (Nobel Peace...
View Post
MORE STORIES
QARREE QEERROO Warriors

QARREE AND QEERROO:  Warriors of The Oromo Nation!

Admin - 0